Zoom released 100 new security features in 90 days

On 1 April, the company pledged to make a number of enhancements to address security and privacy issues rampant on the platform. Zoom announced a 90-day program where the company would pause work on any feature that is not related to the safety and security on the app. On 1 July, the company completed these 90 days and the company CEO, Eric S. Yuan released a public report of what the company had achieved in the designated period.