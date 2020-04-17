India’s Ministry of Home Affairs issued a two-page document, warning users about the teleconferencing app Zoom on Thursday. The document stated security issues for the reason behind the advisory. Now the company has responded to the government’s reaction against the application.

A spokesperson from Zoom told HT that user security is extremely important for the company. “A large number of global institutions ranging from the world’s largest financial services companies and telecommunications providers, to non-governmental organisations and government agencies, have done exhaustive security reviews of our user, network and data center layers and continue to use Zoom for most or all of their unified communications needs," the spokesperson added.

Prior to this warning sent by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (Cert-In) also issued an advisory about the security status of the application. Prominent tech companies like Google and SpaceX have even banned their employees from using the app for official use. Recently, a listing of around 5,30,000 Zoom accounts was spotted on the dark web and an intelligence firm was able to purchase it for around 15 paise per account.

To counter the accusations and security loopholes, Zoom had entered a 90-day phase to completely focus on the safety of the app, instead of adding any new features. Recently, the company released a host new security features for users of the application. The passwords have been made more complex and the Random meeting IDs have also been lengthened for added safety.

Zoom also introduced a few security features like Waiting Room and dual passwords. Waiting Room gives the host more control over who is joining the conference call. It acts as a virtual waiting room where the host will have the liberty to screen them in or leave them out.