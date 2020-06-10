Zoom-rival Google Meet rolling out new noise cancellation feature

Google has been testing a new feature on its video teleconferencing platform, Meet for more than over a year and the company seems to have finally started rolling out the new feature to users. The search giant introduced a noise cancellation feature on Google Meet which, as the name suggests, filters background noise.

The company had earlier announced the feature in the month of April along with three other features that were being introduced to the platform. According to a report by VentureBeat, the new noise cancellation feature is being rolled out to G Suite users. Since, it is being rolled out in phases, the feature might land on most accounts by the end of this month.

The new feature uses AI to detect noise from speech and filter it to provide a better on-call experience. In the post released by the company in April, they stated noise cancellation will be introduced “To help limit interruptions to your meeting, Meet can now intelligently filter out background distractions—like your dog barking or keystrokes as you take meeting notes. Noise cancellation will begin rolling out in the coming weeks to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers starting with web users and later to mobile users.

The noise cancellation feature uses a machine learning model that is capable of understanding the difference between noise and speech. The entire process of filtration happens through cloud computing. The user’s voice is sent from the device to a Google data centre, where it goes through the new machine learning model to suppress surrounding noise. Once the processing is completed, it gets re-encrypted and sent back to the Google Meet call.

Other features that were mentioned in the blog, included a new tiled layout, higher quality video and audio as well as a new low-light mode which has been rolled out to mobile phone users.

