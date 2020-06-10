Zoom-rival Google Meet rolling out new noise cancellation feature

The new feature uses AI to detect noise from speech and filter it to provide a better on-call experience. In the post released by the company in April, they stated noise cancellation will be introduced “To help limit interruptions to your meeting, Meet can now intelligently filter out background distractions—like your dog barking or keystrokes as you take meeting notes. Noise cancellation will begin rolling out in the coming weeks to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers starting with web users and later to mobile users.