Zoom rolls out 'SSO feature' to make online classrooms safer, more accessible

Washington: Zoom has introduced a new feature which will help virtual classrooms that use the platform as online classes. The new feature is called Single Sign-On (SSO) and it was released earlier this week.

This new feature allows users to log in just one person under one set of credentials to get access to all the apps, data and other services.

In a blog released by Brendan Ittelson, CTO at Zoom it is mentioned that this Zoom feature was already being used for faculty and staff to securely access their Zoom account and now the feature has been extended to the classroom for students.

In order to activate the feature, school IT administrators will need to set up their Zoom account where students will need to authenticate themselves against SSO provider to verify themselves. Once the students join the meeting, they will be identified by the name of their IDP, and only verified students will be able to join the meeting.

The company's blog on SSO states these as the benefits of the new feature:

Benefits for schools

Students logging into Zoom using SSO credentials ensures:

A secure way to authenticate users

Additional protection for your Zoom classes

Students have one-click access to all their school applications

Students don’t get locked out and miss valuable class time

According to Zoom, this new feature will not only add to the current safety of the platform but will also ease the access of many services to the students. Zoom claims that students will get one-click access for all their school applications. On the faculty's end, this will help them keep track of attendance as every student's Zoom meeting history gets logged in the Zoom dashboard.

