Zoom rolls out 'SSO feature' to make online classrooms safer, more accessible

Benefits for schools

Students logging into Zoom using SSO credentials ensures:

A secure way to authenticate users

Additional protection for your Zoom classes

Students have one-click access to all their school applications

Students don’t get locked out and miss valuable class time

According to Zoom, this new feature will not only add to the current safety of the platform but will also ease the access of many services to the students. Zoom claims that students will get one-click access for all their school applications. On the faculty's end, this will help them keep track of attendance as every student's Zoom meeting history gets logged in the Zoom dashboard.