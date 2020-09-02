Zoom’s unpredictable path to glory

None of that will matter to investors while business is booming. Zoom’s share price—already up 378% for the year—surged another 25% following Monday’s results. And Zoom’s fast growing base of large customers, including the recent addition of oil giant Exxon Mobil, will no doubt prove sticky. But given its growing base of small users paying by the month, the company expects a higher rate of customer churn going forward. Zoom is no fad, but it remains impossible to know just how many small Zoomers will stay on the service when they no longer have to.