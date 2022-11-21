Zoom seeks Indian govt nod to introduce VoIP service

“We are looking closely at the kind of experimentation people are doing on these platforms (like Meta’s Horizon Worlds). Everyone is not working virtually five days a week. But there are going to be days where half of the people will be in the office and the rest will not be in the office. We aim to connect the two communities with technology," said Kapur, noting that Zoom meetings are also available on Meta’s Horizon Worlds platform, which is at the centre of that firm’s plans to build future metaverses.