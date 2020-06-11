NEW DELHI: Video conferencing service, Zoom, reportedly shut down the account of well-known US-based Chinese human rights activist, Zhou Fengsuo, after he held an event on the platform commemorating the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. The account had been reactivated later.

Zhou is the founder of Humanitarian China, a US-based non-profit organisation.

The company confirmed to Axios that the account had been shut down to comply with local law and later reactivated. “Just like any global company, we must comply with applicable laws in the jurisdictions where we operate. When a meeting is held across different countries, the participants within those countries are required to comply with their respective local laws," the company said in its statement.

"We aim to limit the actions we take to those necessary to comply with local law and continuously review and improve our process on these matters. We have reactivated the US-based account," it added.

The issue comes a few weeks after the company’s chief executive had said it won’t provide end-to-end encryption features to free users, because it wants to work with law enforcement. The comment raised questions about how much Zoom cares about user privacy and whether it would stand up to governments when required.

While Zoom’s security consultant, Alex Stamos, clarified the CEO’s comment, end-to-end encryption is still not coming to free users. End-to-end encryption ensures that messages on a platform can only be seen by the sender and receiver, and no one else, including the platform itself. It makes it impossible for platforms to share such communication with governments.

Zoom is not the first company to do this to Zhou though. In January last year, Microsoft-owned professional social networking service, LinkedIn, had censored his profile as well. Like Zoom, LinkedIn also restored Zhou’s account later. The platform sent Zhou a message saying it “strongly supports freedom of expression".

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated