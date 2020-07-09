Zoom tells Indian users: We are not a Chinese company

Video-conferencing app Zoom is having a field day in India. Despite seeing a massive growth surge amid coronavirus pandemic, Zoom has always remained at the receiving end of the social media users and govt authorities in India. The latest impediment to its fortunes is the introduction of the JioMeet, Jio Platforms' video conferencing app.

Within days of its launch, JioMeet has been downloaded over 1 million times and is being hailed as India's very own video conferencing app. But the video conferencing platform is no mood to yield the space it has created in India. Velchamy Sankarlingam, who joined as President of Engineering and Products at Zoom in May, says that India is and will continue to be an important market for Zoom. He adds that the platform's identity is clear and it plans to invest and hire local talent in India.

"Some of the misconceptions are disheartening, especially those about Zoom and China," Sankarlingam said in a blog post. "We do recognize that as we continue to introduce ourselves to the Indian market, there has been some confusion about the facts as it relates to Zoom. We want to work through these," adds Sankarlingam.

"Zoom has been clear about its identity: Zoom is a US company, publicly traded on the NASDAQ, founded and headquartered in San Jose, California. And like many global technology companies, Zoom has offices in China operated by subsidiaries of the US parent company," said Sankarlingam who spent over 10 years at VMware.

"We look forward to engaging with more stakeholders in India in the coming months to support key priorities such as Digital India, StartUp India and Skills India, as well as introducing them to Zoom," said Sankarlingam.

A widely held popular opinion among Indian social media users is that Zoom is a Chinese company, owing to CEO Eric S Yuan being of Chinese origin.

The government had recently banned 59 mobile apps, including China's TikTok, SHAREiT and WeChat, terming them prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and national security.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated