Zoom tells Indian users: We are not a Chinese company

Within days of its launch, JioMeet has been downloaded over 1 million times and is being hailed as India's very own video conferencing app. But the video conferencing platform is no mood to yield the space it has created in India. Velchamy Sankarlingam, who joined as President of Engineering and Products at Zoom in May, says that India is and will continue to be an important market for Zoom. He adds that the platform's identity is clear and it plans to invest and hire local talent in India.