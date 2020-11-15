Subscribe
Zoom to temporarily lift 40-minute meeting limit
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Zoom logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Zoom to temporarily lift 40-minute meeting limit

1 min read . 04:08 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The forty-minute time limit has been one of the major restrictions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which forces teams to restart the calls after the time limit comes to an end

Video conferencing platform Zoom is planning to lift the limit of 40 minutes on its platform for even non-paying users. The platform will allow free video call without the 40 minute limit on ‘Thanksgiving Day’ in United States. The festival will be celebrated on 26 November.

The company has announced this change in order to let families spend more time virtually for Thanksgiving Day. The forty-minute time limit has been one of the major restrictions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which forces teams to restart the calls after the time limit comes to an end.

Other platforms that rival Zoom also have similar time-limits in place. Google Meet has a limit of 60-minutes and the tech company also charges a fee for enterprise-grade plans that remove the limit and expand the number of participants allowed.

The time limit barrier on Thanksgiving day will be removed from midnight (12:00 am ET) on Thanksgiving Day (November 26th) to 6 am ET on November 27. There’s no confirmation if the time limit will also be removed in other markets including India.

With Inputs from PTI

