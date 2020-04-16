Teleconferencing application, Zoom , has been subject to various security issues. The company even went on to declare that they will be freezing all the feature updates to completely focus on the security issues plaguing the application. After a string of new security features, the creators of the app are now pushing out more stringent protocols to fix the issues.

Password requirement: Zoom has now announced that the password requirement will be stricter and can be controlled by the admins. The admins will be able to set the length and the vary the composition of the passwords. Admins can configure minimum meeting password requirements to adjust the minimum length and require letters, numbers, and special characters, or allow only numeric passwords. All free Basic accounts will have the alphanumeric option on by default.

Random meeting IDs: The length of one-time randomly generated meetings IDs for new scheduled meetings and webinars will be 11 digits instead of nine. The Personal Meeting ID (PMI), however, will remain the same.

Cloud recordings: The password protection will be turned on by default for shared cloud recordings for all accounts. The complexity of passwords has also been enhanced on your cloud recordings. The current shared recordings are not affected.

Third-party file sharing: Zoom has now allowed support of third-party platforms, such as Box, Dropbox, and OneDrive for better sharing options. Zoom had earlier disabled the feature. The company claims that they have restored it after a full security review.

Zoom Chat message preview: The desktop chat notifications that used to display content of the message will now just display the number of messages. This feature can be turned on or off by the user.

Dashboard performance: The dashboard of the application has also been fine-tuned and has been fixed for issues regarding missing data and delay.

