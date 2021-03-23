Zoom wants you to zoom even when using other companies’ apps

Zoom said Monday that it would start selling its videoconferencing technology so other companies can embed it in their own products, Chief Technology Officer Brendan Ittelson said. The calls would still run over Zoom, he said, but wouldn’t carry the company’s brand. The San Jose, Calif.-based company so far has relied largely on users making calls via Zoom’s app.

