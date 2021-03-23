Zoom wants you to zoom even when using other companies’ apps
- Video-call platform plans to license its technology in an attempt to extend the firm’s Covid-19 boom
After a year in which Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s software became the go-to video-call app for many people stuck at home, the tech company now is trying to get other businesses to adapt it as their own.
Zoom said Monday that it would start selling its videoconferencing technology so other companies can embed it in their own products, Chief Technology Officer Brendan Ittelson said. The calls would still run over Zoom, he said, but wouldn’t carry the company’s brand. The San Jose, Calif.-based company so far has relied largely on users making calls via Zoom’s app.
