Zscaler growth a sign of expected boom in cybersecurity industry

In the light of growing cases of cyberattacks trying to exploit any weak links in the remote working model, cybersecurity emerged as a high investment priority among both large and small organisations. It accounted for 26% of entire IT spending by SMEs in 2020, up from 23% on year. In large enterprises, the share grew to 29% in 2020 from 26% in 2019, as per Kaspersky.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}