Zuckerberg calls for patience as costs soar4 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 11:48 PM IST
The company, which changed its name from Facebook to Meta a year ago, is betting big on the metaverse
Meta Platforms Inc. chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.