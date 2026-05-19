Zuckerberg reshapes Meta around AI as company moves thousands of employees into AI roles ahead of layoffs

Meta Platforms is reassigning around 7,000 employees into new artificial intelligence-focused roles as part of a broader restructuring effort tied to the company’s growing AI ambitions, according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg.

The restructuring comes ahead of planned layoffs later this week, with the company previously informing employees that it would cut about 10% of its workforce — roughly 8,000 jobs — in an effort to improve efficiency while continuing to ramp up spending on AI infrastructure and talent.

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According to the news outlet, employees will be moved into several newly created groups focused on AI-related products, including AI agents and applications.

‘Flatter’ structure and smaller teams In the internal memo sent on Monday, Chief People Officer Janelle Gale, as per the news outlet, said the new structure would create a “flatter” organization with “smaller teams.”

“We believe this will make us more productive and make the work more rewarding,” Gale was quoted as writing in the memo.

The company also advised North American employees to work from home on Wednesday, the day the layoffs are expected to take effect.

Zuckerberg doubles down on AI Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has made AI the company’s top strategic priority, redirecting teams and resources toward the fast-growing technology sector.

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Bloomberg reported that Meta is investing hundreds of billions of dollars into AI talent, computing infrastructure and large language models that power chatbots and consumer-facing AI products.

The aggressive push is part of Meta’s effort to compete more directly with rivals including Alphabet Inc.’s Google and OpenAI in the race to dominate generative AI technologies.

AI agents becoming central inside Meta Meta has increasingly encouraged engineers to use AI agents for coding and other workplace tasks.

The report also said Zuckerberg is developing an AI-powered version of himself designed to interact with employees internally, highlighting how deeply AI is being integrated into Meta’s operations and leadership vision.

The restructuring reflects a wider trend across the technology industry, where companies are reshaping workforces and reallocating resources toward AI development amid growing competition and investor pressure.

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Layoffs tied to efficiency push Meta previously told employees the job cuts were part of a strategy to improve operational efficiency and “offset” massive investments being made in AI development.

The company has been rapidly expanding its AI capabilities over the past two years, including building advanced AI assistants, recommendation systems and generative AI tools integrated across its platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.