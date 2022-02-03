Zuckerberg’s wealth plunges by $31 billion after Meta shock

A one-day wealth loss of $31 billion would rank as the second-biggest ever caused by a share-price decline, only rivaled by the volatile swings in Elon Musk’s fortune. The world’s richest person lost $35 billion in a day in November as Tesla Inc. shares fell following a Twitter poll in which Musk asked voters if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company. His net worth also plunged $25.8 billion last week.