A charging workhorse: ACEFAST Z4 PD218W GaN desktop power station review

Power up multiple devices with this 218W GaN desktop power station. What all can you expect? Fast charging, numerous ports, and a compact design with display. Read our detailed review to assess whether this device is for you.

Gone are the days of slow-charging brick chargers. Today, we demand power, speed, and efficiency. Enter the ACEFAST Z4 PD218W GaN Desktop Power Station, a compact powerhouse designed to fuel your digital lifestyle. The ACEFAST desktop power station aims to be your ultimate charging solution and is designed to handle multiple devices with ease and efficiency and comes with a range of features unavailable on ordinary charging equipment. Planning to purchase this future-proof device for your all your tech? Make sure you read our detailed review.

Feature Details Output power 218W maximum Ports 3x USB-C, 1x USB-A Fast charging support PD3.0, AFC, FCP, SCP, QC2.0, QC3.0, QC4+, PPS Display TFT HD display for real-time voltage and charging status Modes 4 switching modes for different power outputs Material Flame-retardant PC Cable length 1.5m Technology GaN (Gallium Nitride) Safety Certifications FCC Price Approximately ₹ 7,500

Design and build quality The Z4 is a heavy-hitter. From the get-go, you'll notice its futuristic design and the display. The power station is encased in a modern design language and its transparent front panel allows for a glimpse of the internal components, which makes it stand out. The TFT HD display is a standout feature in my opinion, providing real-time voltage and charging status for each port. It's a small touch, but it adds a layer of convenience for users. The build quality feels solid and durable, with a sturdy base that prevents the charger from slipping on surfaces.

Performance and functionality The Z4's standout feature is its ability to deliver a maximum output of 218W, making it suitable for charging even power-hungry devices like laptops. The four ports, including three USB-C and one USB-A provide compatibility with a wide range of gadgets. The real-time 1.33-inch display is a handy addition and my favourite feature of this device. The display gives valuable information about the power being delivered to each device, including the exact wattage and voltage, as well as the maximum power each port can handle.

The four switching modes offer flexibility in power distribution, allowing users to prioritise certain devices or optimise charging speed. The most convenient bit about this is that you can switch modes by pressing the button on the brick, which allows you to decide where you wish to allocate the most power. Essentially, if you're charging a laptop and a pair of earbuds, you can direct more power to charge your laptop. Awesome, right? The GaN technology employed by the Z4 results in a smaller and cooler charger compared to traditional silicon-based options. However, the complex array of charging modes and power configurations can be a bit overwhelming for casual users.

In addition, the Z4's compact design is impressive, especially considering its powerful output. It's small enough to fit in a backpack or laptop bag, making it ideal for travel. The power button and mode switch are conveniently placed, and the cable length is sufficient for most setups.

Compatibility and charging speed The Z4 supports a plethora of fast charging protocols which means you get compatibility with most modern devices. We tested this device with an iPhone, an Android smartphone, and MacBook; and the charger was able to deliver optimal charging speeds. However, the actual charging time may vary depending on the device's battery capacity and the specific charging protocol being used. For perspective, USB-C1 and C2 can each deliver 100 watts of power, but only if you're not using USB-C3 or A. USB-C3 can reach 65 watts, but only if you limit the power output of USB-C1 and C2 to 65 watts as well. It's not as confusing as it sounds once when you get the hang of it. In fact, you'd not want to use another charging station for your home desk needs once you get used to the ACEFAST Z4!

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Powerful 218W output Can get warm under heavy load Four charging modes Charging modes can feel complex to some Compact and portable design Relatively high price TFT HD display for real-time monitoring Charging time can vary depending on device and protocol GaN technology for efficient charging

Should you buy the ACEFAST Z4 Power Station? The ACEFAST Z4 PD218W GaN Desktop Power Station is a high-performance charging solution that caters to the needs of power-hungry users. Its compact design, powerful output, and advanced features make it a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

While the price tag may be on the higher side, the Z4 delivers on its promises. If you're looking for a reliable and efficient charging solution, the ACEFAST Z4 is definitely worth considering.

FAQs Question : What is the maximum power output of the ACEFAST Z4 PD218W GaN Desktop Power Station? Ans : 218W Question : How many devices can I charge simultaneously with the Z4? Ans : Up to four devices. Question : Does the Z4 support fast charging protocols? Ans : Yes, it supports multiple fast charging protocols, including PD3.0, AFC, FCP, SCP, QC2.0, QC3.0, QC4+, and PPS. Question : What is the purpose of the TFT HD display? Ans : The display shows real-time voltage and charging status for each port. Question : Is the Z4 suitable for charging laptops? Ans : Yes, the Z4 can charge high-power laptops, thanks to its 100W USB-C ports.