Acer Super ZX review: Disrupting the budget segment with bold design and strong specs

Acer has entered the Indian smartphone market with its budget offering, the Super ZX. The Indian budget smartphone market is already too saturated, but Acer has created a phone that is hard to beat on paper. It features an excellent design, a large high refresh rate display, a triple camera setup, and a large battery.

All this, starting at ₹9,999, looks like such a great deal. But how does the smartphone perform in real life? I tested this smartphone for a couple of weeks, and here is my experience with the Acer Super ZX.

Acer Super ZX unboxing and specifications

Acer Super ZX unboxing

Specification Details Display 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (Octa-core) RAM 4GB / 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB (non-expandable) Rear Camera 64MP (wide) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth) Front Camera 13MP Battery 5000mAh, 33W fast charging Operating System Android 15 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C Price (India) Starting at ₹ 9,999

Acer Super ZX design and build Acer didn’t go with flashy colour schemes or a glossy finish on the Super ZX. It looks and feels like a decent mid-range smartphone with a really nice-looking and solid polycarbonate build. The frame is all plastic-looking without any chrome finish to make it look premium, and that’s what I loved about this honest design from Acer.

Acer Super ZX Design

The back panel is also polycarbonate, but this frosty finish gives it a glass look. It keeps the fingerprints and smudges away from the phone. Its large circular camera module is inspired by modern flagships. Acer also tried to make the smartphone look modern from the front by adding a punch-hole selfie camera. The display does come with a forehead and chin as expected from a budget smartphone.

Acer Super ZX Design

The in-hand feel of the phone is also pretty good. It’s 200 grams and 8.6mm thick. It’s got the fingerprint sensor on the side with the power button for convenience. Some notable things on the phone are the stereo speakers and a headphone jack.

Acer Super ZX display If there’s a feature that punches above the phone's price, it’s the display. It is a 6.78-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Acer added a punch-hole instead of dewdrop notches, which is a nice touch. There are significant bezels around the display with a thick chin, but we cannot complain because this is the norm at this price.

Acer Super ZX display

When it comes to experience, the display is great for videos and other multimedia content. It is bright enough to keep the content visible outdoors under harsh sunlight. The display has some software tweaking going on to imitate the deep blacks and contrast of an OLED panel. But it’s done just right to enjoy the content without compromising the experience.

Acer Super ZX performance and software Super ZX is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM (plus an additional virtual 8GB RAM boost). It handles every daily task with ease, with quick app launches and fluid multitasking. Casual gaming is also perfectly fine, like running BGMI or indie games.

But as soon as we switch to demanding games like Genshin, the performance significantly degrades. Well, this is expected and the target audience of this smartphone isn’t gamers, so overall the performance is good.

Acer Super ZX OS

As expected from Acer, the Super ZX comes preinstalled with the latest Android 15 with a near-stock interface. There is little to no bloatware on the smartphone. While there’s no announcement yet, we can expect timely updates since this is the first smartphone from Acer in the Indian market.

Acer Super ZX camera The triple camera setup at the back includes a 64 MP main sensor, and 2 MP depth and macro lenses. Instead of two 2 MP sensors, the addition of a wide sensor would have been a wise decision. The 64 MP sensor performs really well. I found the colours in the pictures to be a bit oversaturated, but we cannot complain at this price and honestly, these pictures are good enough for social media.

Acer Super ZX Camera

The 13 MP selfie camera captures decent pictures with good details. For videos, the camera can go up to 2K, and there is software-based stabilisation provided, but it caps the videos at 1080p. There are multiple different camera features to play with, like night mode, pro mode, portrait and more.

Acer Super ZX sound and connectivity To future-proof the device, Acer offers 5G connectivity with the Super ZX, and I used my Airtel 5G. The download speed came out to be similar to what I get in my area, and the call quality is also good. The addition of stereo speakers is a surprise at this price, and they are pretty loud and clear too—best for watching videos.

Acer Super ZX battery Acer Super ZX features a 5000 mAh battery which is large enough to give you more than a day of backup with minimal usage. Power users can also get a whole day of backup with a full charge.

The charger comes inside the box and charges the smartphone at 33 watts max. Surprisingly, the charger is a PD charger and comes with a nice braided Type-C to Type-C cable. It charges the smartphone from 0 to 50 percent in half an hour.

Acer Super ZX pros and cons Pros Clean and solid design

Excellent 120Hz IPS display

Stereo speakers

5G connectivity

Decent camera

Fast charging Cons Weak indoor camera performance

Not for gamers

Mediocre selfie camera Acer Super ZX final verdict Acer did a commendable job at making a budget smartphone that fits Indian needs in all aspects. Also, this is the first smartphone from Acer in the Indian market. The Acer Super ZX is an easy recommendation if anyone is looking for a budget smartphone at ₹10,000 with a no-nonsense design, excellent display, good camera and a large battery.