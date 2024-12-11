Upgrading your TV often means more than just choosing a bigger screen. You’re likely looking for a combination of exceptional visuals, smooth performance, and smart features that can level up your entertainment experience. The Acer 164 cm (65 inches) M Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED Google TV aims to deliver just that, bringing together impressive display technologies in a modern package.

But what makes this TV stand out? For starters, it combines the advantages of both QLED and Mini LED technology. These two innovations in display offer a brighter, more vibrant picture with improved contrast. If you're wondering what Mini LED is, I'll explain it later in the review.

On top of the enhanced picture quality, the Acer M Series also runs on Android 14, providing a suite of smart features like voice control. While these features sound promising, it’s important to dig deeper into how well they all come together in practice. Let’s explore the specifics to see how this TV stacks up and whether it delivers the experience it promises. Right now, you can get it for under ₹90,000 on Amazon.

What are the specifications of the Acer Mini LED Google TV?

Specification Details Screen size 65 Inches Display technology Mini LED + QLED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 144 Hz Sound output 60 Watts, High Fidelity Speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, HDMI 2.1 (x3), USB (x2), Ethernet Smart features Google TV with Android 14, Google Assistant, Content Suggestions, eARC, HDR10-HLG, Dolby Vision Processor Dual AI-Core Processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Special features Frameless Design, Video Calling, MEMC, VRR, ALLM, Super Brightness (1400 nits) Warranty 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty Included components TV, Remote, Table Stand, Power Cord, User Manual

Check out the Acer TV below:

First impressions of the Acer Mini LED Google TV Out of the box, the Acer M Series impresses with its frameless design that immediately speaks. The slim bezels and subtle branding make it an attractive option. However, moving the TV around will require another person's assistance due to its size and weight - even though it's relatively light for a TV this size.

The setup process is incredibly easy, thanks to Google TV and Android 14. Simply connect the TV with your Google Home smartphone app and login, the rest will happen on its own. Within 20 minutes, your brand-new TV should be set up and ready for the next film on your wish list!

More Acer TVs for you:

Design and ergonomics of the Acer Mini LED TV The Acer M Series 65-inch model takes the term "frameless" seriously, offering a minimalist aesthetic that’s perfect for modern living rooms. The TV is mounted on a sturdy base, and the slim profile means it doesn’t overpower the room, fitting well in almost any space.

When it comes to ports, Acer has made sure there’s a good range of options, including three HDMI 2.1 ports, which makes it perfect for gaming and connecting multiple devices. These ports are easy to access from the back and sides, so it’s not difficult to plug in peripherals.

The TV also has an ergonomic remote control with hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+Hotstar, ensuring quick access to popular streaming services. The voice-enabled remote is a bonus, allowing users to perform tasks like searching for content or adjusting settings with simple voice commands.

Sound and performance of the Acer Mini LED TV In terms of performance, the Acer M Series doesn’t disappoint. It comes equipped with 60 watts of sound output, including Dolby Atmos and a dual amplifier system (woofer and tweeter). This combination allows for a dynamic sound experience, with clear vocals and rich bass, filling the room with theatrical sound for your movie nights. The inclusion of eARC ensures that you can easily connect external sound systems without compromising on audio quality.

The picture quality is where the Acer M Series really shines. Thanks to the combination of QLED and Mini LED technologies, the TV produces bright, vivid colours with deep blacks and excellent contrast. The 4K resolution ensures sharpness, and the 144Hz refresh rate, along with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), makes this TV a good choice for gamers. The inclusion of MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) smoothens fast-moving scenes, such as sports and action movies, making them more enjoyable. During my testing, I didn't experience any remote-to-TV lag, and the response time was extremely quick. This means that nothing gets in the way of your quick lunch break entertainment if you're working remotely.

Additionally, the TV supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG, which means you get vibrant visuals whether you’re watching Netflix originals, YouTube content, or playing a game. The screen is bright enough to handle both dark and light environments, with a peak brightness of 1400 nits - which doesn't dim details in any condition; a problem that I've experienced with many big screen TVs during dark scenes on screen.

Best 65 inch TVs for you:

Google TV user interface and features The Acer M Series runs on the latest Android 14 platform, bringing a familiar yet enhanced smart TV experience. If you’re used to Google’s ecosystem, you’ll find navigating through apps, settings, and recommendations effortless. The interface is smooth and uncluttered, which means you can quickly get to the settings of your choice.

One of the highlights of Google TV is its personalised content recommendations. Based on your viewing habits, the TV curates a list of shows and movies tailored to your taste directly on the home page. However, switching between accounts/profiles could be improved.

Voice control via Google Assistant adds to the convenience, allowing you to search for content, adjust settings, or even control smart home devices without reaching for the remote.

Acer has also baked in additional smart options like Google Meet for video calling, a Kids Mode for curated child-friendly content, and compatibility with a gamepad for casual gaming. While these features add value, their real-world utility will depend on your specific needs. For instance, video calling on a TV is a novelty, but it may not see daily use for most users.

Pros and cons of the Acer Mini LED Google TV

Pros Cons Stunning picture quality with QLED + Mini LED tech The TV’s weight might be slightly cumbersome for wall mounting Smooth gaming experience with 144Hz refresh rate Higher price point compared to some competitors Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound Sound output could lacking in larger rooms Voice control and Google Assistant integration Frameless design looks elegant and modern Multiple ports, including HDMI 2.1 for future-proofing

Should you buy the Acer Mini LED Google TV? The Acer M Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV is an impressive package that checks most of the boxes for anyone looking for a premium viewing experience. With its frameless design, incredible picture quality, and strong audio performance, it delivers a balanced entertainment experience. Google TV and Android 14 make it a future-ready choice, especially with features like voice control and built-in Chromecast.

However, this TV isn’t without its flaws. Its size and weight could pose challenges for mounting, and the sound may not fill larger rooms without external speakers. Even then, it should be enough for most buyers. Also, while the price point reflects the high-end features, it might be steep for those looking for budget-friendly options.

Overall, the Acer M Series is a fantastic choice for those seeking a smart, high-performance TV with gaming capabilities, beautiful visuals, and great audio. For those willing to invest in quality, this model doesn’t disappoint.

Similar articles for you