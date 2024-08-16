The AIRTH AC air purifier is a unique product that is developed and made in India. How does it work? How is it different from an air purifier? Let's find out in this review.

Air pollution is a growing issue, and indoor air quality is equally important. Dust, pollen, and harmful particles like PM2.5 and PM10 often make indoor air more polluted than expected. While many consider investing in air purifiers, there’s an option that doesn’t require additional devices.

The AIRTH Air Purifier for AC offers a way to upgrade your existing AC into a powerful air purifier. Developed by experts at IIT Kanpur and IISc, this innovative filter uses advanced HEPA technology to trap and neutralise pollutants, bacteria, and viruses, ensuring that the air you breathe indoors is as clean as possible. The best part? It’s easy to install, requiring no professional help, and works quietly alongside your AC, making it a hassle-free solution for healthier living. The price of below ₹3,000 is a bonus but it is important to note that this model is specifically designed for split ACs.

Unlike traditional air purifiers that require separate space and additional maintenance, the AIRTH Air Purifier for AC integrates seamlessly with your existing air conditioner. This means you don't need to worry about finding room for yet another gadget or dealing with the noise that air purifiers often generate. The AIRTH filter attaches directly to your AC's inlet grill, effectively turning your air conditioner into a dual-function unit that not only cools but also purifies the air.

What sets the AIRTH apart is its advanced coated HEPA filter, designed to capture and neutralise harmful pollutants, bacteria, and viruses. Developed at IIT Kanpur and IISc, this product has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it meets high standards of air purification. With AIRTH, you're not just getting an add-on for your AC; you're transforming it into a powerful air purifier that works quietly in the background, making your space healthier and more comfortable. Plus, at a fraction of the cost of a traditional air purifier, it’s a smart and budget-friendly choice for anyone looking to improve their indoor air quality without any compromises.

Specifications of the AIRTH Air Purifier for AC

Specification Details Type AC Air Purifier Filter Filtration Technology Coated HEPA filter with polyphenols and polycationic polymers Targeted Pollutants PM2.5, PM10, bacteria, viruses, dust, pollen, smoke, allergens Developed By IIT Kanpur & IISc Installation DIY installation (attaches to AC inlet grill) Coverage Area 250 square feet (standard-sized room) Purification Efficiency 70% to 90% purification in covered area Filter Lifespan 8-12 months Application Home, office, rooms, and areas with pets Additional Benefits Reduces dust load on AC mesh filters, improving AC efficiency Price Under ₹ 5,000 Maintenance Periodic filter replacement (every 8-12 months)

Design and build quality of the AIRTH air purifier for AC The AIRTH Air Purifier for AC is designed with practicality and user convenience in mind. Its lightweight build makes it easy for anyone to handle and navigate, ensuring that even those without technical know-how can use it effortlessly. The design is straightforward, allowing for quick attachment to your AC’s inlet grill without any fuss.

Installation is a breeze, requiring no professional help. The included manual provides clear and simple instructions to me. This makes it accessible for all users. This is an intuitive product for a first-time DIY-er and even someone accustomed to home improvements, setting up the AIRTH purifier takes just a few minutes.

Despite its lightweight nature, the AIRTH purifier doesn’t compromise on durability. The sturdy metal frame ensures it can withstand regular use without wear and tear. This balance of strength and lightness is particularly useful when installing the purifier above your head on the AC unit. It’s built to last while being easy to handle, making it a practical addition to any setting.

Key features of the AIRTH AC air purifier: 1. Advanced filtration technology

At the heart of the AIRTH Air Purifier for AC lies its advanced coated HEPA filter. This isn’t just any standard filter—it’s engineered with polyphenols and polycationic polymers that actively work to capture and neutralise harmful pollutants. From dust and pollen to bacteria and viruses, the filter effectively removes particles as small as 0.3 microns, ensuring that the air you breathe is significantly cleaner and safer. This makes it particularly beneficial for households with individuals prone to allergies or respiratory issues, providing a layer of protection against airborne irritants.

2. Health and well-being benefits

Breathing clean air is essential for maintaining good health, and the AIRTH purifier excels in delivering just that. By eliminating harmful particles from the air, it helps reduce the risk of respiratory problems, allergies, and other health issues related to poor air quality. This is especially valuable for families with children, elderly members, or anyone with asthma or other respiratory conditions. The AIRTH purifier contributes to a healthier living environment, making everyday life more comfortable and safer.

3. Coverage area and efficiency

Designed to cover a standard room size of 250 square feet, the AIRTH Air Purifier for AC provides 70% to 90% air purification within this area. This makes it ideal for use in living rooms, bedrooms, offices, and even spaces where pets are present. The filter works efficiently without compromising your AC’s cooling performance, offering a dual benefit of cooling and purification in one.

4. Longevity of the filters

The AIRTH purifier is not only effective but also long-lasting. The coated HEPA filters are designed to last between 8 and 12 months, depending on usage and air quality. This means you can enjoy clean, purified air for nearly a year before needing a replacement. When the time comes to change the filter, the process is simple and straightforward, ensuring minimal disruption to your routine.

How does the AIRTH AC air purifier perform? When it comes to real-world performance, the AIRTH Air Purifier for AC delivers impressive results. Within just 30 minutes of operation, the air in the room felt noticeably cleaner and fresher. Breathing became easier, and there was a distinct improvement in the overall atmosphere.

To measure its effectiveness, I used a PM 2.5 monitor that came separately with the purifier. It showed a significant drop in air pollution levels after just one hour of use. The Air Quality Index (AQI) improved, reflecting the purifier’s ability to filter out harmful particles. This is particularly valuable for homes in urban areas, where air quality can be a constant concern.

I tested the purifier in a 100-square-foot room, which is slightly smaller than the typical coverage area. The results were remarkable. Not only did the purifier reduce airborne dust, but it also minimised dust settlement on surfaces around the room. The difference was clearly noticeable, with significantly less dust accumulation on furniture and other surfaces.

One of the standout moments was when I used the purifier in my room, where the family’s puja setup is located. The rituals often produce smoke and fumes, which can linger for a while. However, the AIRTH purifier quickly took care of this, leaving no trace of smell or smoke after just 15 minutes. This quick response highlights its efficiency in maintaining a clean and fresh environment, even in challenging conditions.

While the purifier excelled in handling airborne particles and smoke, it was less effective against pet dander. The device is more suited to filtering smaller particles suspended in the air, so heavier particles like pet fur, which tend to settle on the ground, weren’t as thoroughly addressed.

Is the AIRTH air purifier for AC value for money? The AIRTH Air Purifier for AC is an economical and efficient alternative to traditional air purifiers. Unlike standalone units, which can be bulky and expensive, the AIRTH purifier seamlessly integrates with your existing AC, offering dual functionality without the need for additional space or significant investment. Priced under ₹3,000, it delivers powerful air purification at a fraction of the cost typically associated with dedicated air purifiers.

In comparison to traditional air purifiers, which often require frequent and costly filter replacements, the AIRTH purifier offers long-term savings. The HEPA filters used in the AIRTH purifier last between 8 and 12 months, depending on usage, which means fewer replacements and lower maintenance costs over time. Additionally, because it enhances the efficiency of your AC by reducing dust build-up, it can potentially lower your AC maintenance expenses as well.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Cost-effective alternative to traditional air purifiers Less effective against heavy particles like pet dander Easy DIY installation, no professional help required Requires periodic filter replacements (every 8-12 months) Improves AC efficiency by reducing dust load Limited to areas covered by the AC unit Long-lasting HEPA filters with advanced filtration technology Less effective in rooms larger than 250 square feet Effective in filtering out pollutants, bacteria, and viruses Not a replacement for deep cleaning of surfaces

Should you buy the AIRTH air purifier for AC? Having tested the AIRTH Air Purifier for AC, I was genuinely impressed by how quickly it improved the air quality in my room. Within minutes, the air felt cleaner, and even the lingering smells from a puja disappeared swiftly. This product is ideal for anyone looking to improve their indoor air quality without the expense or space demands of a traditional air purifier. Highly recommended for allergy sufferers and families. However, it is important to remember that is a fixed solution restricted to one room. You can not move it around freely like an air purifier. It is also important to note that I tested this product on an older split AC. Some modern AC models come with an in-built air purifier. This product is also useful only for a split AC set-up, window ACs can not utilise this (yet)!

