Aiwa Magnifiq 43 inch QLED TV review: Affordable 4K brilliance, Google TV smartness
If you're planning to buy the new Aiwa TV range, you must check out our detailed review of the Aiwa QLED Magnifiq 4K Ultra HD TV to understand its value for money, its features, and more.
Remember the days of bulky TVs with thick bezels and limited features? Well, those days are long gone. With a diverse range of features, top-notch displays, and intuitive user interfaces, TVs are now closer to smartphones than they are to traditional televisions. Aiwa is among many companies that are trying to showcase how far TVs can go in terms of performance. With the new QLED Magnifiq 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Aiwa intends to compete with big shots in the TV market, especially for its price of about ₹23,000. Let's assess whether it delivers on its promises, because your portal to endless entertainment should be worth every penny you spend on it.