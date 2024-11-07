If you're planning to buy the new Aiwa TV range, you must check out our detailed review of the Aiwa QLED Magnifiq 4K Ultra HD TV to understand its value for money, its features, and more.

Remember the days of bulky TVs with thick bezels and limited features? Well, those days are long gone. With a diverse range of features, top-notch displays, and intuitive user interfaces, TVs are now closer to smartphones than they are to traditional televisions. Aiwa is among many companies that are trying to showcase how far TVs can go in terms of performance. With the new QLED Magnifiq 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Aiwa intends to compete with big shots in the TV market, especially for its price of about ₹23,000. Let's assess whether it delivers on its promises, because your portal to endless entertainment should be worth every penny you spend on it.

Read Less Read More You can check out the product below:

Specifications of Aiwa 43 inch QLED TV

Feature Detail Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Panel Type QLED Refresh Rate 60Hz Viewing Angle 178 degrees Operating System Google TV Voice Assistant Google Assistant Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 2.0, Ethernet Sound Output 40W Sound Technology Aiwa Signature Sound, Dolby Atmos CPU Quad-core RAM 2GB Storage 16GB HDR Support HDR10, HLG Special Features Quantum dot technology, Black reflect technology, Chromecast built-in

How's the Aiwa TV performance? Unboxing the Aiwa QLED was a pleasant surprise. The stylish bezel-less design gives it a modern look that's sure to impress your guests. The build quality feels solid, but the plastic back panel could've been a bit sturdier. I'm also not impressed by the stand, which doesn't feel premium.

Even then, the QLED display is a real treat for the eyes. Colours pop, blacks are deep, and details are razor-sharp. It's perfect for binge-watching your favourite shows or catching the latest blockbuster. Of course, you can tweak the specifics of what you wish to see on the screen and tune the brightness, contrast, etc. to your needs.

However, don't expect miracles from the 60Hz refresh rate of this Aiwa TV. While it's fine for casual viewing, gamers and sports enthusiasts might notice some motion blur in fast-paced scenes, but nothing to completely put you off. The remote control is ergonomically designed and easy to use, with dedicated buttons for popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

However, the TV's response time for remote control is not nearly good enough and gets in the way of quick actions if you're as impatient with your tech as I am.

Best 40-inch TVs you can buy right now:

How's the Aiwa TV sound? The Aiwa QLED's 40W speakers, powered by Aiwa's Signature Sound technology, deliver a surprisingly decent audio experience. They're loud enough to fill a medium-sized room, but don't expect earth-shattering bass or crystal-clear highs. While it may not match the performance of dedicated soundbars, it's more than adequate for casual viewing. The sound can also get a bit tinny at higher volumes, but it's good enough to meet most users' demands.

Is Google TV worth it? The Google TV interface of this Aiwa TV is intuitive and easy to navigate. It offers a wide range of apps and streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar. Voice control with Google Assistant is a convenient feature, allowing you to search for content, control playback, and adjust settings with simple voice commands. No complaints here!

The TV's 2 GB RAM is its biggest drawback. With better RAM, the TV would have met its true potential in terms of speed and response time. Also, the remote control, though functional, could use a design upgrade. It's a bit plasticky and needs to be aimed directly to the screen at all times to work — any slight deviation from the central angle would make your remote inoperable.

Pros and cons of Aiwa TV

Pros Cons Sleek, bezel-less design Limited viewing angles Vibrant QLED display 60Hz refresh rate Powerful audio performance Less RAM Google TV for seamless streaming Plastic back panel

Should you buy the Aiwa TV? The Aiwa QLED Magnifiq 4K Ultra HD Google TV is a solid choice for those seeking an affordable 4K TV that's also very trendy. It offers a fantastic picture quality, decent sound, and a user-friendly smart TV interface.

However, it's not perfect. If you're a serious gamer or movie buff, you might want to consider a TV with a higher refresh rate and better sound capabilities. But for the average viewer, the Aiwa QLED is a great way to upgrade your home entertainment setup as you can get it for about ₹23,000.

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : What is the screen size of the Aiwa QLED Magnifiq 4K Ultra HD Google TV? Ans : 43 inches Question : What is the refresh rate of the TV? Ans : 60Hz Question : Does the TV support voice control? Ans : Yes, it supports Google Assistant voice control. Question : What kind of smart TV platform does it use? Ans : Google TV Question : What are the main audio features of the TV? Ans : 40W speakers with Aiwa Signature Sound technology