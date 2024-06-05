Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X speaker review: Blending vintage charm with powerful sound
The Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X is a premium wireless speaker. It offers manual bass/treble adjustments, Bluetooth 5.0, and up to 7 hours of playback.
The mention of the brand Aiwa brings back nostalgic memories of its iconic 1990s TV commercial. Recently, the brand returned to the Indian market, introducing a range of premium audio products to rival established brands. One such product is the Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X, a premium wireless speaker that combines a retro look with powerful sound output. Priced at ₹23,990, we had the opportunity to test this speaker and evaluate if its price is justified in this detailed review.