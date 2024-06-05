The mention of the brand Aiwa brings back nostalgic memories of its iconic 1990s TV commercial. Recently, the brand returned to the Indian market, introducing a range of premium audio products to rival established brands. One such product is the Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X, a premium wireless speaker that combines a retro look with powerful sound output. Priced at ₹23,990, we had the opportunity to test this speaker and evaluate if its price is justified in this detailed review.

Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X specifications

Dimensions: 30 X 18 X 18 cm

Weight: 3.5 Kg

Audio output: 89 Watts

Connectivity options: Bluetooth 5.0, USB, AUX

Battery: 6000 mAh

Charging: Type-C charging

Box contents: Aiwa speaker, strap, AUX cable, type-C charging cable and user guide.

How is the design and build of Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X speaker?

All speakers in the retro series from Aiwa features a vintage design and are reminiscent of the 1980s aesthetic that keeps finding its way back to electronics, especially speakers. What does retro mean in this case? You get wooden finish covering the entire body. The front mesh perfectly matches the nostalgic theme, and the Aiwa logo adds to the overall aesthetic.

At the top of the speaker, you'll find all the controls. I appreciate it when brands include a wide range of features in their products, especially if they're easily accessible. Along with the elegant power switch, there are three knobs, three buttons, and connectivity ports. The bottom of the speaker has four rubber feet to keep it stable.

The speaker comes with a strap that you can remove, making it portable and easy to carry. It weighs around 3.5 kg, but it doesn't feel too heavy and can be carried with one hand comfortably. While I wouldn't say it's the best retro-style wireless speaker I've ever seen, I can confidently say it's among the finest.

How is the sound quality of the Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X speaker?

The overall sound quality is satisfying, with ample controls to customise the audio to your liking. The speaker features three knobs on top that adjust the bass, treble, and volume. This design eliminates the need for a digital equaliser on your smartphone to fine-tune the audio quality. Equipped with two 40W drivers, the speaker delivers a total of 80W of high-quality sound.

I tested the speaker with various music genres, including classic rock, hip-hop, Bollywood, and J-pop. The audio quality is crisp and clear - even at higher volumes, I didn't experience any distortion. The ability to control the bass and treble is particularly beneficial, as it allows for manual adjustments when switching between genres. While the lows and mid are well-balanced, I noticed the highs to be slightly overpowering. Additionally, the overall sound profile is not wide enough to fill the space as effectively as I expected.

A noteworthy feature of Aiwa is the ability to pair two of these speakers together, creating a surround sound experience. Overall, I was impressed with the sound quality of the Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X. This speaker is ideal for anyone who loves to host parties, as the volume is sufficient for any indoor space as well as outdoor areas.

What about the connectivity features of the Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X speaker?

The Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X comes in both wireless and wired options. While the wired connection is always better, I had to use Bluetooth to test the speaker because none of the phones I own now have a 3.5mm audio port. This is one of those times when I question smartphone innovations that take away important features.

Moving on, it's quick and easy to pair the speaker to your phone and get the party started. However, I found that the connection could be more consistent. When using the speaker indoors, I could easily move around the house with my phone, and the music playback was smooth. But when outdoors, with barely a 10-foot distance, I had to keep the phone in line of sight with the speaker to avoid stuttering in playback.

To check the wired connection, I had to dust off an old relic, my OnePlus 3T. The Aiwa speaker is smart enough to automatically switch to the AUX mode when the AUX cable is inserted. Other than the aux mode, there's another way to listen to high-quality music: just put music files on a flash drive and plug it into the USB port. Old school? Yes. Effective? Also, yes!

Features of the Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X speaker

The Aiwa speaker is equipped with buttons on the top, allowing you to control the music without needing to pick up your phone. You can pause the music and even skip tracks directly using these buttons. Additionally, the speaker features a built-in microphone, enabling you to take calls if they come through on your phone. I tested this functionality, but it didn't live up to my expectations. Takeaway? Don't take phone calls on this speaker and expect crystal-clear quality.

How is the battery backup of the Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X speaker?

The speaker is equipped with a massive 6000 mAh battery, providing over 6 hours of playback on a full charge. However, when played at maximum volume, the battery life decreases to less than 5 hours. A battery indicator is included to display the current battery status. For charging, the speaker features a Type-C port, and Aiwa provides a long cable that is compatible with any smartphone wall adapter. Fully charging the speaker to 100 percent takes approximately 10 hours.

Reasons to buy the Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X Reasons to avoid the Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X Retro design with wooden finish Slightly overpowering highs Manual adjustments for bass and treble Inconsistent Bluetooth connection Multiple connectivity options Takes 9 to 10 hours to fully charge Up to 7 hours of playback time Type C charging

Who should buy the Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X speaker?

The MI-X 150 Retro Plus X is a great choice for music enthusiasts who value both aesthetics and satisfying sound quality. It's perfect for anyone who loves to throw parties and needs a speaker to blast loud music. The versatile connectivity options and retro design will appeal to nostalgic buyers.

Who should ignore the Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X speaker?

Anyone who's seeking the highest fidelity sound and those who prioritise consistent Bluetooth connectivity may want to look elsewhere. Additionally, someone who requires quick charging times might find the 9-10 hours required to fully charge the speaker inconvenient.

Verdict: Is the Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X worth buying?

The Aiwa MI-X 150 Retro Plus X Bluetooth Speaker successfully marries retro aesthetics with modern functionality. Its high-quality sound, versatile connectivity options, and durable build make it a standout choice for music lovers who appreciate vintage design. While it might not satisfy audiophiles seeking the highest fidelity sound, it offers excellent performance for its price range and is sure to be a conversation starter in any setting.

