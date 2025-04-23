ALOGIC Echelon wireless keyboard and mouse review: Quiet, capable, and convenient

The ALOGIC Echelon USB-C Rechargeable Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo arrives with practical ambitions - cutting clutter, lasting longer on a single charge, and easing into a modern multi-device setup without demanding too much from the user. While many peripherals overpromise and underdeliver, this combo focuses on doing the basics right - and for the most part, it succeeds.

Unboxing the keyboard and mouse The keyboard features a full-size layout complete with a number pad - something spreadsheet warriors will appreciate. While the keys are powered by membrane switches, the tactile response is surprisingly decent. They offer a subtle, cushioned feedback that sits somewhere between a scissor switch and a quiet mechanical key - satisfying without being noisy. Shortcut keys for functions like cut, copy, paste, email, and search are neatly arranged, trimming down repetitive actions.

You don’t get backlighting, which might be a miss for those working late into the night, but the omission is likely a nod to battery life. And it works -ALOGIC claims the built-in lithium-ion cells can last weeks between charges, and that estimate holds up in real-world use.

Built to blend in The keyboard’s design is understated. Built from high-quality plastic, it’s light enough to move around your desk with one hand, yet feels sturdy enough to survive daily wear. Its fixed incline and gently rounded edges help reduce strain over long sessions, although the lack of adjustable feet or a wrist rest might be noticeable for some.

The mouse matches this minimal ethos. With a low-profile body and three buttons, it feels natural under the hand without drawing attention to itself. The scroll wheel is smooth and responsive - perfect for document editing and web browsing. While it doesn’t offer DPI adjustment, tracking across surfaces is solid, thanks to a reliable optical sensor.

Plug, play, and power through One of the Echelon’s biggest strengths is its plug-and-play versatility. You get three wireless options - Bluetooth 3.0, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 2.4GHz connection via a USB-A receiver. Pairing is quick, and switching between devices is straightforward. I tried bouncing between a laptop, a tablet, and a phone with minimal delay, and there wasn’t a hiccup during use.

ALOGIC’s decision to go with USB-C charging pays off here - no fumbling for outdated cables. Plus, you can use the peripherals while charging, which eliminates the usual downtime. Over two weeks of regular use on a single charge suggests most users won’t be reaching for the charger often.

Final thoughts This combo doesn’t chase gaming specs or demand extra software. And that’s a good thing. It’s a functional, well-built peripheral set aimed at people who want reliability across devices without the drama. The lack of customisation options might not sit well with power users, but if your needs are straightforward - typing, navigating, and occasional multitasking across devices - the ALOGIC Echelon handles it all quietly and efficiently.

At around ₹6,990, it’s not the cheapest option around, but it delivers value through thoughtful design and real-world performance. It’s less about redefining workspaces and more about supporting them without fuss - and sometimes, that’s exactly what you need.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.