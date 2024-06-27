Amazfit Balance smartwatch review: Your wrist's new BFF for a Zen lifestyle

If you're planning to invest more than ₹20,000 in a smartwatch, one option is the Amazfit Balance smartwatch. This smartwatch promises to be your wrist's new BFF and comes with the best range of features to help you juggle work, life, and that elusive "Zen" feeling. But does it really deliver? Buckle up as we check out its specifications, its battery life, its design, and features in this detailed review. I had the chance to spend a couple of weeks with Amazfit Balance smartwatch in the Sunset Grey colour.

The Amazfit Balance is designed to help users achieve a harmonious balance between work, life, and wellness. Does it live up to its name? Can the Amazfit Balance be a formidable option in the world of smartwatches? Does it have the right mix of features, style, and durability to match its price tag of ₹24,999? Let us help you decide in our detailed review.

What are the specifications of the Amazfit Balance smartwatch?

Feature of Amazfit Balance smartwatch Details Display 1.5-inch AMOLED, 480x480 resolution Operating System Zepp OS 3.0 Sensors BioTracker™ 5.0 PPG, BIA Bioelectric Impedance Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, Air Pressure, Ambient Light, Temperature Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN 2.4GHz Battery 475 mAh (up to 14 days typical use) GPS Dual-band, 6 satellite positioning systems Water Resistance 5 ATM Other Features Amazon Alexa, Zepp Pay, Bluetooth calls, 150+ sports modes

What are the design and display features of the Amazfit Balance smartwatch?

Right out of the box, the Amazfit Balance screams “style." I especially enjoyed putting it on with the Velcro strap that snugly fits my wrist. Most people put on their watch at the end of their morning routine, and this watch can be worn quickly so that you end up wasting no time while starting your day. It's slim, chic, and the aluminium alloy frame feels oh-so-fancy. But don't let the good looks fool you, this smartwatch is surprisingly lightweight and comfortable, thanks to the fibre-reinforced polymer.

The 1.5-inch AMOLED display is a stunner and works well even in sunny conditions, so you shouldn't face any issues. It bursts with vibrant colours and is super responsive to your touch. Plus, with a gazillion watch faces to choose from, you can make it uniquely yours. The always-on display feature is a welcome addition as well.

Call clarity on the Amazfit Balance smartwatch is quite crisp, although I prefer to not use smartwatches directly for calls. In terms of synchronisation and response time, users shouldn't face any difficulty while using the Amazfit Balance. App support is quite good, you can get a comprehensive outlook on your sleep, health metrics, and more directly on your phone. In fact, for all detailed analyses, the app is more preferable. Check out the app screenshots below:

View Full Image Amazfit Balance smartwatch review: Your wrist's new BFF for a Zen lifestyle

Performance and software of the Amazfit Balance smartwatch

Zepp OS 3.0 is the brains behind this beauty, and it's quite good. Before using it, I had my apprehensions, but after spending time with the Amazfit Balance, I realised that Zepp OS 3.0 is a breeze to use, and the interface is as user-friendly as your favourite app. This smartwatch is jam-packed with features, from monitoring your heart rate and blood oxygen to tracking your sleep and stress levels. You may call it a mini health coach on your wrist! Oh, and did I mention the GPS? It's spot-on, perfect for those adventurous souls who love to explore.

View Full Image Amazfit Balance smartwatch review: Your wrist's new BFF for a Zen lifestyle

How is the health and fitness tracking on Amazfit Balance?

The Amazfit Balance offers basic fitness tracking like most smartwatches, but it isn't just a basic step counter. It also features advanced health monitoring tools like body composition analysis, mental and physical readiness scores, and personalised sleep and fitness coaching - all very useful if you are a fitness freak, but also a novelty to know if you're only looking for a trendy watch. The sleeping analysis was largely accurate, but I prefer to sleep without any watch on my wrist, so this feature always ends up being useless to me, but I'm sure many users will find value in it.

The Zepp Coach is like your own AI fitness guru, whipping up customized workout plans to help you crush your goals. And with the BioTracker 5.0 PPG biometric sensor and BIA Bioelectric Impedance Sensor, you can trust the data is as accurate as it gets.

How is the battery life of Amazfit Balance?

Let's be real, who wants to be tethered to a charger, especially for a smartwatch? Not me! And thankfully, neither does the Amazfit Balance. With typical use, the Amazfit Balance can go a whopping 14 days without needing a recharge. Even if you're pushing it hard, you'll still get a solid week of battery life. That's right - more time for adventures, less time for charging! This is a significant advantage over many other smartwatches that are currently available in the same price range.

What are the bonus features of Amazfit Balance?

The Amazfit Balance isn't just a pretty face, it's got brains too. It comes with Amazon Alexa, so you can connect your smart home devices or get answers to those burning questions right from your wrist. The smartwatch also supports over 150 sports modes, auto-detects 25 exercise types, and even lets you take calls and control your music, making it a multitasker for all your needs.

On the app store that you can access via the Zepp app on your phone, there's a lot to choose from - whether you need workout assistance, utilities, or lifestyle support. In addition, there are apps for productivity as well. And of course, some light games to kill time during transit to work or college.

What are advantages and disadvantages of Amazfit Balance?

Reasons to buy Amazfit Balance Reasons to avoid Amazfit Balance Looks trendy Limited third-party app support User-friendly interface and smooth performance Zepp Pay isn't available everywhere (yet)

Health and fitness tracking that goes beyond the basics Battery life that will make you forget about chargers Packed with extra features like Alexa and Zepp Pay

Who should buy the Amazfit Balance and why?

Amazfit Balance feature Use case for a student Use case for a fitness enthusiast Use case for a professional Slim design and customisable watch faces Stylish accessory for campus life Motivational, personalised style for workouts Elegant, complements professional attire Zepp OS 3.0 and intuitive interface Easy to navigate between classes & social life Quick access to workout data and music controls Seamlessly manage notifications & schedule Health and fitness tracking (HR, SpO2, Sleep, Stress) Monitor sleep patterns & stress during exams Track workout intensity, recovery, & progress Maintain well-being amidst busy workdays Personalised training plans and Zepp Coach Beginner-friendly guidance for getting fit Optimise training for specific goals and races Time-efficient workouts for busy schedules Body composition analysis Track body changes with hostel food and late nights Monitor muscle gain and fat loss accurately Understand health metrics beyond weight Long battery life (14 days) No need to charge daily amidst busy schedule Reliable for multi-day hikes and fitness retreats Convenient for business trips & long workdays Smart Features (Alexa, Calls, Music) Stay connected with friends & entertainment Hands-free music control during workouts Manage calls and notifications discreetly Dual-band GPS and Sports Modes Track runs and outdoor activities around campus Precise tracking for various sports and adventures Find new running routes while travelling

The final word on Amazfit Balance

The Amazfit Balance is the total package - it's stylish, smart, and seriously functional. If you're looking for a smartwatch that can help you achieve that work-life-wellness balance we all crave, look no further. The Amazfit Balance is ready to be your wrist's new BFF!

