Amazon Echo Pop review: Smart and affordable

Amazon Echo Pop review: Smart and affordable3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Amazon's new Echo Pop smart speaker is compact and affordable, making it a great option for first-time buyers. It offers good functionality, including control over smart home devices and access to multiple music streaming platforms. Audio quality for announcements and calls could be improved.
Amazon’s range of Echo smart speakers is one of the most popular devices in its category. Offered across different price categories, Amazon Echo speakers have become a household name. Latest in the lineup is the Amazon Echo Pop. Featuring a new semi-hemispherical design, it takes the minimum of your living room’s space. The price tag of ₹4,999 is an attractive deal, which is likely to attract many first time buyers of Echo smart speakers.
