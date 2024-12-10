The Ambrane Solar 10K is a solar-powered power bank for your devices. We tested the same to ascertain whether it can live up to its mighty claims of powering your devices on-the-go. Read on to know if this power bank will match your adventures.

Ambrane is a well-known name in the tech world, particularly for its dependable power banks. Over the years, I’ve tested several of their models, each standing out with unique features like fast-charging support, compact designs, and impressive durability.

The latest addition to their lineup, the Solar 10K, intrigued me with its solar-powered innovation. After weeks of putting it to the test, here’s my take on this one-of-a-kind product.

Solar-powered gadgets often come with scepticism, with many believing they fall short of traditional power banks in efficiency. I dug deep to uncover the truth: Can this power bank match up to its conventional counterparts, and does it deliver on its promises? Let’s find out.

Ambrane Solar 10K power bank price and availability in India The Ambrane Solar 10K power bank is priced at ₹2,999 and is available on Amazon, Flipkart and Ambrane India website. It comes with a 180-day warranty and a single Black colour variant.

Ambrane Solar 10K specifications and features The Ambrane Solar 10K power bank comes with an interesting four-fold design. The design houses multiple solar panels for charging, and the power bank comes with a rugged design suitable for travellers and hikers.

The build quality ensures discourages any dents and scuffs. The rugged nature of the power bank is a good thing, but the plastic is not. The Ambrane Solar 10K power bank has a complete plastic build, but it does not feel cheap. Ambrane claims that the product is ideal for trekkers and hikers who might not always have access to a power outlet.

Beyond charging your devices, this power bank includes an LED flashlight for emergencies. While its intensity and throw might not rival a smartphone's flashlight, it’s perfectly suited for the purpose it’s designed for – handling unexpected situations.

While travelling with the power bank, I realised that it could feel like a hassle to carry due to its size and weight. The four-fold solar panels add additional weight to the product, making it bulky and heavier than other 10K power banks in the market. The build is also not sleek, and will not fit in most pockets. However, it is important to note that the device is useful in numerous scenarios. The flashlight was surprisingly useful while trying to follow a lonesome trail at sundown. The intensity was apt, and I could navigate my way out. Charging the power bank also turned out to be very convenient on sunny days. I could just lay down the solar panels of the power under sunlight and see it charge.

Yes, the charging speed is not as fast as electrical charging, and it takes around 4-5 days under sunlight for the power bank to recharge, but I noticed that it also discharges slowly while charging other devices. You can get a full charge on the power bank electrically in 3.5 hours.

This power bank is a great companion for remote adventures, making it a must-have for your travel backpack. While it’s not ideal for daily commutes, it’s perfect for keeping at home to charge your devices or taking on trips where electricity is unpredictable. Highly recommended for travellers and those spending time in remote areas with irregular power supply!

Should you buy the Ambrane Solar 10K power bank? The Ambrane Solar 10K power bank is a thoughtful blend of innovation and practicality, designed for those who value sustainability and reliability. While it may not replace a traditional power bank for daily use, its solar charging capability and emergency-friendly features make it an excellent choice for adventurers and individuals in areas with inconsistent electricity. If you’re looking for a dependable backup that’s eco-conscious and travel-friendly, the Solar 10K is well worth considering.

