Amkette EvoFox Deck gamepad review: A fun accessory for casual smartphone gamers
The EvoFox Deck is a wireless gamepad for casual mobile gamers. It enhances comfort & offers various features, but Bluetooth creates slight input lag. This lag is a big deal for competitive online games like PUBG Mobile where quick reflexes are key.
Ever feel like touchscreen controls ruin your mobile gaming experience? Greasy fingers from snacks don't help either! This is where smartphone gamepads come in. They let you play for longer without thumb fatigue and offer a more console-like feel.