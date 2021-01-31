Apple AirPods Max review: Ticks all boxes, except one

The Apple Airpods Max have great audio quality and there’s a lot of tech inside to keep you interested too. The audio is rich, it’s warm when you need it to be and piercing when the music so demands. All rounded is a good way to define it. But even so, for India’s bass lovers this may not always be the right fit. The Airpods Max produce ample and tight bass, but if you prefer head thumping bass, these aren’t the headphones for you. Personally, we felt the Airpods Max better at high frequencies, sometimes even fatiguing at high volume levels.