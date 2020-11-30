Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review: Apple’s best is also the best this year

While the camera on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is indeed Apple’s best, if you factor in the price of this phone (starts at Rs129,900), the gains aren’t great. But Apple knows that, and that’s why it’s a “Pro" device. For film-makers and others who want to use this for professional photography, many of the 12 Pro Max’s features will make sense. In fact, if you consider the fact that it costs only Rs10,000 more than the 12 Pro, the added features make a big difference for many creators and justify the cost too.