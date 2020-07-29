Apple Macbook Air 2020: Smaller, cheaper and mostly better

As on its other devices, the Magic Keyboard is near perfect for typing and takes almost no getting used to, unless you were using lacklustre keyboards so far. It’s silent, key spacing is adequate and so is the feedback. You also get Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the power button, which will let you login to the device and other accounts whose passwords are synced on Apple’s iCloud Keychain service. It’s a layer of both security and simplicity that you can’t give up once you have it, but won’t realise you want till you do.