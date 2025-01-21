Design and form play a crucial role in modern products, especially in a crowded segment like earbuds. With countless similar-looking options on the market, it's rare for users to be impressed by a new launch. But ACEFAST aims to stand out with its ACEFIT Pro earbuds. These earbuds feature a unique ear-hook design for a secure fit during workouts and a sleek, pocket-friendly charging case. However, great design alone isn’t enough — sound quality is just as important for a well-rounded purchase. So, are these earbuds worth considering? Let’s have a closer look.

What are the specifications of ACEFIT Pro earbuds?

Feature Specification Product Name ACEFAST FA001 ACEFIT Pro Bluetooth Chip BES2700IHC Bluetooth Version v5.4 Audio Protocol SBC / AAC Speaker Type 3-magnet ultra-linear dynamic coil Speaker Size 20x8mm Diaphragm Material Composite Frequency Response 50Hz-20kHz Earbuds Battery 60mAh Charging Case Battery 500mAh Earbuds Working Time ~6 hours (music mode) Total Working Time ~25 hours Charging Time (Earbuds) ~1 hour Charging Time (Case) ~2 hours Waterproof Rating IP54 Total Weight 75.2g Size 82.9 x 63.9 x 27mm

First impressions of ACEFIT Pro Unboxing the ACEFAST FA001 earbuds reveals a futuristic design. The transparent charging case with a digital display is immediately eye-catching and looks high-tech. The earbuds themselves are ultra-lightweight, and the ear hooks, made of aviation-grade titanium wire, are built for durability and comfort. In terms of aesthetic, ACEFIT may be compared to Nothing's style language.

However, first impressions aren’t all positive. The transparent case, while stylish, feels a bit plasticky. It also seems like it could scratch easily over time. The LED display is a nice touch, but it’s not something that would sway an average user unless they’re particularly fond of good-looking tech.

Design and ergonomics of ACEFIT Pro The ACEFIT Pro’s standout feature is its ear-hook design. The hooks are made of ultra-thin titanium wire, which is both flexible and sturdy. They’re designed to fit snugly around your ears without causing discomfort, making them ideal for workouts or long listening sessions.

The earbuds themselves don’t go into the ear canal, which can be a pro or con depending on your preference. I personally am not a big fan of open-ear designs, because the compromises in terms of sound quality are too huge to be ignored — and the same is true for these earbuds.

However, the open-ear design ensures that you remain aware of your surroundings, which is great for outdoor activities. However, it also means that the sound isolation isn’t as strong as traditional in-ear models.

One potential downside is that the ear hooks might not be everyone’s cup of tea. While they’re adjustable, users with smaller ears may find them a bit loose. Additionally, if you wear glasses and have piercings on the upper ear, the hooks can get in the way, although the brand claims they’re compatible with glasses.

Sound and performance of ACEFIT Pro The ACEFIT Pro earbuds feature a 3-magnet ultra-linear dynamic coil and a 20x8mm speaker, delivering a balanced audio profile. The bass is enhanced through AELC (Adaptive Enhanced Low Compensation) technology, making it punchy and impactful without overpowering the mids and highs.

In music mode, the earbuds perform well across genres. The bass is deep, vocals are clear, and there’s a good amount of detail in the mids. However, audiophiles might notice a lack of richness in the treble. The frequency response range of 50Hz to 20kHz covers most listening needs, but it’s not exceptional.

Call performance is another area where these earbuds shine. The dual-microphone ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) works effectively to reduce background noise during calls, making conversations clear even in noisy environments.

That said, the open-ear design is constantly letting in ambient noise, which is not ideal if you’re in a particularly loud setting, especially in India, where streets are always noisy.

Essentially, the sound quality is acceptable, but nothing extraordinary. If you're sitting indoors, you'll sense the noise isolation in action, but it'll not be able to give you a complete noise cancellation experience outdoors. In addition, owing to its design, you may not be able to hear all the musical details in a song, but using the ACEFAST app, you can tweak the EQ to match your personal taste. It's noteworthy that these earbuds are design-centric, and I suggest them for high-intensity gym goers and others involved in strenuous physical exercises. If you’re in it for the audio, you may find merit in purchasing traditional in-ear earbuds instead.

Let's not forget the gesture controls on the buds. While they're useful and allow basic tasks (which you can tweak in the app), they're a bit too sensitive for my preference. I mistakenly keep pausing the song when I'm simply trying to push the earbuds into my ear. This can be an annoyance on a bad day!

Sometimes, you may find yourself pushing the earbud in again and again, even on full volume, especially if you’re outdoors and trying to focus on the music. This is because of the distance that remains between the sound and your ear, which can annoy some users. However, these buds make a worthy addition to your work tech collection, allowing you to stay in the loop of all things around you at the office without having to take them on and off repeatedly. On numerous work calls throughout the day? Choose these earbuds. Want a formidable audio-centric pair of earbuds? Skip them. Love new designs and experimental tech in the audio space? Then these earbuds are a must-buy for you.

Using the ACEFAST app Simply download the app and connect it to your buds. This process is relatively quick and takes less than a minute for the initial set up. Then, in the app, you'll find customisable settings for both the case and buds, including the intensity of LED light effects and the colour of the light. Awesome, right? There are also generic options to tweak the EQ, set tap controls, and more.

The app is simple, clean, and easy-to-use. Even a first-time user of wireless buds will have no trouble finding the settings of their choice.

Battery of ACEFIT Pro Battery life is crucial for wireless earbuds, and the ACEFIT Pro delivers decently in this regard. The earbuds offer around 4 hours of playback time on a single charge, with the charging case providing an additional 19 hours, the company claims. However, you get about 15-20 hours of use before needing to recharge the case.

The case itself charges via USB-C, and it takes about two hours to fully charge. The earbuds support quick charging, offering two hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge. This is handy for those who are always on the go.

The battery life indicator on the digital display is a fantastic addition and a testimony to ACEFAST’s design-centric ambitions. The earbuds, too, are located in a beautiful pebble-like case that makes me want to use them again and again!

Pros and cons of ACEFIT Pro Pros Cons Secure ear-hook design Ear hooks may not fit all users Decent sound quality with enhanced bass Treble could be more refined Good call clarity with noise reduction Open-ear design lets in ambient noise Transparent case with digital display Case material feels a bit plasticky Quick charging support May interfere with glasses Lightweight and comfortable Should you buy the ACEFIT Pro earbuds? The ACEFAST FA001 ACEFIT Pro earbuds bring some unique features to the table, particularly their ear-hook design and open-ear listening experience. They’re a solid choice for fitness enthusiasts or anyone who prioritises comfort and spatial awareness while listening to music.

However, they’re not without flaws. The open-ear design might not be suitable for everyone, especially those who prefer immersive sound. The sound quality is good, but not exceptional, and I would not suggest these earbuds as the primary pair for music lovers. Instead, they can be used during high-intensity activities and workouts and are also worth checking out just for the unique design — whether it’s the case or the earbuds themselves.

Overall, if you’re looking for lightweight, secure-fit earbuds that deliver decent sound and call performance, the ACEFIT Pro is worth considering. Just keep in mind its quirks before making your purchase decision.

