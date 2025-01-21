Our Picks
Design and form play a crucial role in modern products, especially in a crowded segment like earbuds. With countless similar-looking options on the market, it's rare for users to be impressed by a new launch. But ACEFAST aims to stand out with its ACEFIT Pro earbuds. These earbuds feature a unique ear-hook design for a secure fit during workouts and a sleek, pocket-friendly charging case. However, great design alone isn’t enough — sound quality is just as important for a well-rounded purchase. So, are these earbuds worth considering? Let’s have a closer look.
What are the specifications of ACEFIT Pro earbuds?
Feature
Specification
|Product Name
|ACEFAST FA001 ACEFIT Pro
|Bluetooth Chip
|BES2700IHC
|Bluetooth Version
|v5.4
|Audio Protocol
|SBC / AAC
|Speaker Type
|3-magnet ultra-linear dynamic coil
|Speaker Size
|20x8mm
|Diaphragm Material
|Composite
|Frequency Response
|50Hz-20kHz
|Earbuds Battery
|60mAh
|Charging Case Battery
|500mAh
|Earbuds Working Time
|~6 hours (music mode)
|Total Working Time
|~25 hours
|Charging Time (Earbuds)
|~1 hour
|Charging Time (Case)
|~2 hours
|Waterproof Rating
|IP54
|Total Weight
|75.2g
|Size
|82.9 x 63.9 x 27mm
First impressions of ACEFIT Pro
Unboxing the ACEFAST FA001 earbuds reveals a futuristic design. The transparent charging case with a digital display is immediately eye-catching and looks high-tech. The earbuds themselves are ultra-lightweight, and the ear hooks, made of aviation-grade titanium wire, are built for durability and comfort. In terms of aesthetic, ACEFIT may be compared to Nothing's style language.
However, first impressions aren’t all positive. The transparent case, while stylish, feels a bit plasticky. It also seems like it could scratch easily over time. The LED display is a nice touch, but it’s not something that would sway an average user unless they’re particularly fond of good-looking tech.
Check out some ACEFAST products below:
Also read: iQOO 13 review: A closer look at the first Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphone
Design and ergonomics of ACEFIT Pro
The ACEFIT Pro’s standout feature is its ear-hook design. The hooks are made of ultra-thin titanium wire, which is both flexible and sturdy. They’re designed to fit snugly around your ears without causing discomfort, making them ideal for workouts or long listening sessions.
The earbuds themselves don’t go into the ear canal, which can be a pro or con depending on your preference. I personally am not a big fan of open-ear designs, because the compromises in terms of sound quality are too huge to be ignored — and the same is true for these earbuds.
However, the open-ear design ensures that you remain aware of your surroundings, which is great for outdoor activities. However, it also means that the sound isolation isn’t as strong as traditional in-ear models.
One potential downside is that the ear hooks might not be everyone’s cup of tea. While they’re adjustable, users with smaller ears may find them a bit loose. Additionally, if you wear glasses and have piercings on the upper ear, the hooks can get in the way, although the brand claims they’re compatible with glasses.
Also read: Aiwa Magnifiq 43 inch QLED TV review: Affordable 4K brilliance, Google TV smartness
Sound and performance of ACEFIT Pro
The ACEFIT Pro earbuds feature a 3-magnet ultra-linear dynamic coil and a 20x8mm speaker, delivering a balanced audio profile. The bass is enhanced through AELC (Adaptive Enhanced Low Compensation) technology, making it punchy and impactful without overpowering the mids and highs.
In music mode, the earbuds perform well across genres. The bass is deep, vocals are clear, and there’s a good amount of detail in the mids. However, audiophiles might notice a lack of richness in the treble. The frequency response range of 50Hz to 20kHz covers most listening needs, but it’s not exceptional.
Call performance is another area where these earbuds shine. The dual-microphone ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) works effectively to reduce background noise during calls, making conversations clear even in noisy environments.
That said, the open-ear design is constantly letting in ambient noise, which is not ideal if you’re in a particularly loud setting, especially in India, where streets are always noisy.
Essentially, the sound quality is acceptable, but nothing extraordinary. If you're sitting indoors, you'll sense the noise isolation in action, but it'll not be able to give you a complete noise cancellation experience outdoors. In addition, owing to its design, you may not be able to hear all the musical details in a song, but using the ACEFAST app, you can tweak the EQ to match your personal taste. It's noteworthy that these earbuds are design-centric, and I suggest them for high-intensity gym goers and others involved in strenuous physical exercises. If you’re in it for the audio, you may find merit in purchasing traditional in-ear earbuds instead.
Let's not forget the gesture controls on the buds. While they're useful and allow basic tasks (which you can tweak in the app), they're a bit too sensitive for my preference. I mistakenly keep pausing the song when I'm simply trying to push the earbuds into my ear. This can be an annoyance on a bad day!
Sometimes, you may find yourself pushing the earbud in again and again, even on full volume, especially if you’re outdoors and trying to focus on the music. This is because of the distance that remains between the sound and your ear, which can annoy some users. However, these buds make a worthy addition to your work tech collection, allowing you to stay in the loop of all things around you at the office without having to take them on and off repeatedly. On numerous work calls throughout the day? Choose these earbuds. Want a formidable audio-centric pair of earbuds? Skip them. Love new designs and experimental tech in the audio space? Then these earbuds are a must-buy for you.
Using the ACEFAST app
Simply download the app and connect it to your buds. This process is relatively quick and takes less than a minute for the initial set up. Then, in the app, you'll find customisable settings for both the case and buds, including the intensity of LED light effects and the colour of the light. Awesome, right? There are also generic options to tweak the EQ, set tap controls, and more.
The app is simple, clean, and easy-to-use. Even a first-time user of wireless buds will have no trouble finding the settings of their choice.
More Bluetooth earbuds for you:
Battery of ACEFIT Pro
Battery life is crucial for wireless earbuds, and the ACEFIT Pro delivers decently in this regard. The earbuds offer around 4 hours of playback time on a single charge, with the charging case providing an additional 19 hours, the company claims. However, you get about 15-20 hours of use before needing to recharge the case.
The case itself charges via USB-C, and it takes about two hours to fully charge. The earbuds support quick charging, offering two hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge. This is handy for those who are always on the go.
The battery life indicator on the digital display is a fantastic addition and a testimony to ACEFAST’s design-centric ambitions. The earbuds, too, are located in a beautiful pebble-like case that makes me want to use them again and again!
Also read: Boult Partybox X80 speaker review: An affordable feature packed speaker for your next party
Pros and cons of ACEFIT Pro
|Pros
|Cons
|Secure ear-hook design
|Ear hooks may not fit all users
|Decent sound quality with enhanced bass
|Treble could be more refined
|Good call clarity with noise reduction
|Open-ear design lets in ambient noise
|Transparent case with digital display
|Case material feels a bit plasticky
|Quick charging support
|May interfere with glasses
|Lightweight and comfortable
Should you buy the ACEFIT Pro earbuds?
The ACEFAST FA001 ACEFIT Pro earbuds bring some unique features to the table, particularly their ear-hook design and open-ear listening experience. They’re a solid choice for fitness enthusiasts or anyone who prioritises comfort and spatial awareness while listening to music.
However, they’re not without flaws. The open-ear design might not be suitable for everyone, especially those who prefer immersive sound. The sound quality is good, but not exceptional, and I would not suggest these earbuds as the primary pair for music lovers. Instead, they can be used during high-intensity activities and workouts and are also worth checking out just for the unique design — whether it’s the case or the earbuds themselves.
Overall, if you’re looking for lightweight, secure-fit earbuds that deliver decent sound and call performance, the ACEFIT Pro is worth considering. Just keep in mind its quirks before making your purchase decision.
FAQs
Question : Are the ACEFIT Pro earbuds suitable for workouts?
Ans : Yes, the secure ear-hook design ensures they stay in place during workouts, providing comfort and stability even during intense activities.
Question : How long does the battery last?
Ans : The earbuds offer up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge, with the case providing an additional 19 hours.
Question : Do the earbuds support noise cancellation?
Ans : They feature dual-microphone ENC for clear calls, but they don't offer active noise cancellation for immersive listening experiences.
Question : Are the earbuds waterproof?
Ans : With an IP54 rating, the earbuds are resistant to sweat, dust, and light rain, making them suitable for outdoor use.
Question : Can I use them with glasses?
Ans : Yes, the ultra-thin ear hooks are designed to fit comfortably alongside glasses, ensuring a secure and non-intrusive fit.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.