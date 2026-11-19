A good work laptop is not necessarily one that attracts attention. It is one that lets you move between meetings, manage multiple applications, attend video conferences and finish demanding assignments without constantly worrying about performance. It's what Asus hopes to create with its ExpertBook P5.

The Asus ExpertBook P5 P5405CAA is engineered for enterprise users and business professionals seeking portability, productivity and security. The laptop is also equipped with Intel's Core Ultra 7 356H processor, integrated AI features, a high-resolution anti-glare display, and a range of connectivity options. The Asus ExpertBook P5 starts at ₹1,39,990 in India, while the higher-end configurations may cost more. Let's take a closer look.

Design and build

View full Image View full Image In the box: The Asus ExpertBook P5 alongside its accessories. ( Pragya Singha Roy/Mint )

The first thing you'll notice about the Asus ExpertBook P5 is its minimalistic design. The laptop boasts a clean and professional look with its all-aluminium body. The matte surface has a premium appearance and helps prevent fingerprints and smudge marks.

The 14-inch variant weighs approximately 1.36kg, making it convenient to carry between home, office and meeting rooms. It doesn't seem too thick when packed in a backpack, and it has the feel of a high-quality business machine.

The 180-degree lay-flat hinge is also helpful. This will help the display unfold fully flat, which makes it easier to share your content with your colleagues during a meeting. The hinge is also Asus' internal test for up to 50,000 opening and closing cycles.

The laptop's durability credentials are worth mentioning. In addition to the above, Asus has performed military-grade tests, MIL-STD-810H, in 24 procedures. However, these certifications should not be confused with complete protection against accidental damage.

You get two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a Kensington Nano security slot.

This is an ideal choice for professionals who routinely use external displays, wired networks and accessories. Multiple ports also mean that fewer extra adapters are required.

Keyboard and trackpad

View full Image View full Image Asus ExpertBook P5. ( Pragya Singha Roy/Mint )

The laptop is mainly used for productivity, so keyboard comfort is a vital element. The ExpertBook P5 does its bit to make a positive impression here.

The keyboard has 1.5 mm key travel, a 0.2 mm key dish and a 19.05 mm key pitch. These specifications result in an easy typing experience, adequate space between the keys and good tactile feedback.

The keys are responsive, and the laptop is good for long work sessions with documents, e-mails and spreadsheets. The keyboard also features backlighting with adjustable brightness, which is useful when working in dimly lit environments.

The big touch screen is also easy to use. This is so smooth that you can easily scroll, switch between windows and navigate through the applications. Asus has also included an anti-fingerprint coating.

For those who spend long periods in online meetings, grouping of specific function keys for call control, microphone control and other commonly used controls makes the keyboard more functional.

Display

View full Image View full Image Asus ExpertBook P5. ( Pragya Singha Roy/MInt )

The ExpertBook P5 is equipped with a 14-inch IPS screen with a 16:10 resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

The panel has a maximum brightness of up to 400 nits, 100% sRGB colour gamut and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz for the supported configurations. The anti-glare coating can also be beneficial for office settings, where overhead lights and reflections can otherwise be distracting.

The screen reads clearly and is good for reading text, editing spreadsheets and working with multiple browser windows. The 16:10 ratio also provides extra vertical space, which comes in very handy for longer documents.

The 100% sRGB coverage makes it suitable for general photo editing and content creation tasks on par with normal requirements. The videos and other multimedia content also appear well, with well-balanced colours and viewing angles.

However, the IPS panel cannot deliver the deep blacks and contrast levels of an OLED display. While the 400 nit brightness is sufficient for most indoor settings, fans of outdoor use might benefit from a higher level of brightness.

Performance

View full Image View full Image Asus ExpertBook P5.

The Asus ExpertBook P5 P5405CAA will feature the Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor, which is part of the Panther Lake family. The base design includes 32GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD.

The processor offers up to 35W performance and is accompanied by integrated Intel Arc graphics. In terms of everyday productivity, this combination has enough computing power to multitask, browse, edit documents, make presentations and conduct video conferencing. The laptop is especially good for those who tend to have many browser windows and desktop applications open at once.

Another aspect of Asus' thermal management is its ExpertCool cooling architecture. The company claims its thermal design maintains performance even when the laptop is left in"closed lid" mode.

Another benefit of the laptop for businesses is the ability to upgrade and expand the device. The ExpertBook P5 platform has two M.2 SSD slots and two memory slots, providing plenty of memory and storage options. The exact limit for upgrades varies from model to model and from configuration to configuration.

AI features The Intel Core Ultra 7 356H platform features an NPU that can provide up to 50 TOPS. This allows users to implement their AI workloads in a local environment, not just in the cloud.

The laptop also features support for Microsoft Copilot, and Asus has added extra capabilities in the area of virtual meetings with its AI ExpertMeet. These features may be available, depending on software and configuration, and include AI-based noise cancelling, meeting transcription, summaries and translation.

The webcam is another important part of the package. The laptop features up to a 5 MP IR camera on supported configurations, Windows Hello facial recognition and a physical privacy shutter. Available AI camera features include background blur, lighting optimisation, motion tracking, and gaze correction.

Audio and webcam

View full Image View full Image Asus ExpertBook P5. ( Pragya Singha Roy/Mint )

The ExpertBook P5 has Dirac-tuned stereo speakers and dual-array microphones with an AI noise canceller. The speakers are clear with their audio for video calls, presentations and casual entertainment. However, they are not intended to replace a dedicated external speaker system or headphones for music enthusiasts.

AI noise cancellation can help minimise unwanted noise during phone calls, and the voice-focused features can help facilitate communication in shared office spaces.

The IR webcam is also available to log in via the Windows Hello facial recognition system. The physical camera shutter offers an extra level of privacy when the camera is not in use.

Battery life The Asus ExpertBook P5 comes with a battery capacity of up to 63 Wh, depending on the configuration, and includes a 65 W USB-C charger. During the test, it lasted around 5 hours, which is typical.

The laptop will be compatible with USB-C Power Delivery and PPS chargers and power banks. The charging flexibility is useful for professionals who frequently travel or move between meeting rooms.

Verdict: 8.5/10 The Asus ExpertBook P5 is a thoughtfully designed business laptop that focuses on the things professionals use every day. It's light and easy to carry around, has an ergonomic keyboard, a clear anti-glare screen and a broad range of ports that make this device a convenient office or hybrid work partner.

In addition, it's powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor, complemented by AI technology and business-oriented security features. Another benefit of its upgrade-friendly platform is for organisations that want to maximise the lifespan of their hardware.

The ExpertBook P5 has its drawbacks, though. It doesn't support a dedicated graphics card, making it only suitable for non-demanding creative uses and gaming. While this IPS panel is well-suited for productivity, it is not as colourful as OLED. Battery performance will also be significantly affected by the load and configuration.