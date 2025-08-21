Asus Flow Z13 Review: Stylish, Portable and Powerful

I’ll start off with a confession — I am a big fan of the tablet form factor and have a lot of time for any device that promises to deliver laptop-grade performance in a smaller size. This is where the new Asus ROG Flow Z13 comes in. This 13-inch device from the Taiwanese tech giant not only comes in a tablet form factor with Windows 11 built in but also promises to run hardcore games onboard. I have been testing the device for about a month and here’s my two bits on how it performed in the real world.

Inside the box: Opening the box of the ROG Flow Z13, you are greeted with the device itself in a flashy yet classic ROG style, with a diagonal line and transparent strip showing off some of the internals. The exterior comes in a matte black finish with a textured surface that, while carrying the ROG gaming vibe, also makes sure the device can be carried in a professional setting.

Apart from that, you get a 65W Asus charger with a USB-C interface and an Asus stylus bundled inside the box.

With a weight of around 1.2kg (keyboard excluded), the Flow Z13 is definitely heavier than most tablets out there but much lighter compared to gaming laptops from Asus and other OEMs.

Flow Z13 Design

Display and speakers: The ROG Flow Z13 comes with a 13.4-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 180Hz dynamic refresh rate. This is a very good-quality display for a gaming device. It makes for a vibrant and rich viewing experience, and the 500 nits of peak brightness are enough for most indoor tasks, though it may feel slightly lacking in places with a lot of natural light.

The built-in speakers come with Dolby Atmos branding and provide detailed, crisp sound. However, loudness isn’t the best on this device, and for gaming sessions, one might still need to opt for dedicated headphones.

Flow Z13 Display

Performance: The Flow Z13 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 processor and AMD Radeon 8050s integrated GPU. It comes with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

As for ports, the Flow Z13 includes 2 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port, a headphone jack, an HDMI port, and an XG Mobile port. Sadly, there is no Thunderbolt port, which could be a major miss for content creators.

Now, I am no gamer so I couldn’t test the laptop’s gaming performance to the fullest. I did try a couple of popular titles and, for what it’s worth, the Flow Z13 managed to handle them easily. Since the fans are placed on the back of the device, you don’t get a burning sensation even if you play games on your lap.

The 56Wh battery on the Flow Z13 is good enough to last a full working day in my experience, typically giving around 7–8 hours of backup. That drops drastically to about 2 hours when gaming.

Battery life is decent for normal usage but nowhere close to the carefree experience you get with the new ARM-based Snapdragon X series processors. Honestly speaking, I’ve been using the OnePlus Pad 3 as my primary work device for about 3 months, and battery life was one of the areas that bugged me when switching to the Flow Z13.

Keyboard and camera: The chiclet-style keyboard on the Flow Z13 comes with well-spaced keys and decent key travel, but it feels significantly cheaper compared to keyboards on other Asus devices. It does have multi-coloured RGB lighting, which is a decent addition considering this is a detachable keyboard, though the lighting intensity could have been better.

Given the current trend of elongated trackpads on most modern laptops, the one on the Flow Z13 feels a little outdated. Personally, I prefer to use a mouse with my laptop, and while the trackpad is smooth and responsive, it didn’t convince me to move away from my mouse.

Flow Z13 keyboard

Another problem is stability — if you’re travelling or don’t have a flat surface to type on, it becomes very hard to keep the keyboard in place. This is the trade-off you make for portability with this device.

The front camera on the Flow Z13 is a 5MP 1440p shooter that makes for a decent video calling experience, though details could have been better. The 13MP shooter on the back is of much higher quality and can easily be used for quick photos in case of an emergency.

