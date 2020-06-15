Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop review

NEW DELHI: Asus’ new TUF A15 is a mid-range notebook for gamers who don’t want to burn a hole in their pocket over one of those high-end Dell Alienware or ROG Zephyrus laptops.

The A15 has a lot going like AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 series which are being pitted against Intel’s new 10th gen mobile processors. It also offers 144Hz screen and the latest Nvidia graphics. The new series starts at ₹60,990 and the variant (FA566IU-HN244T) we reviewed costs 94,990.

Like most TUF notebooks, the A15 is solidly built with metal finish on top and comes in Fortress Gray and Bonfire Black colour options. At 2.3 kg, it is neither light nor too heavy and is compact enough to fit into regular sized laptop bags with ease. The thin bezels around screen gives it a trendy look but the overall design of A15 is still quite restrained for a gaming notebook. The idea is to allow it to blend in all environments.

The other likeable thing about the A15 is that its chassis can be opened easily with a screwdriver. The idea is to let users upgrade the components such as RAM and SSD by themselves. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB 3.2 type A and USB type-C and the LAN port, which is becoming increasingly rare.

Audio output from the speakers lacks punch and feels weak at times. Audio quality in headphones is solid though.

The A15’s 15.6-inch display is big and looks vibrant, resulting in an enjoyable gaming experience. The 144Hz refresh rate enhances the experience further by keeping issues like frame drops in check.

The laptop offers a full keyboard with RGB backlit keys. It lightens up the keys in dark, improving their visibility.

The primary WASD keys, used for navigation in games, have been highlighted in white for ease. The rest of the keys don’t look very big but are well spaced and the typed letters look prominent and big. Typing experience is first rate.

The A15 variant, we reviewed, runs on AMD’s 7nm based Ryzen 7 4800H processor, which offers 8 cores and 16 threads. It is powerful processor and as per some benchmarks is a tad faster than Intel’s 10th gen Core i7 mobile processor. Asus has combined the Ryzen 7 with Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti (6GB) graphics, which is powerful enough to run most modern AAA titles easily between 60 and 100fps.

We were quite satisfied with the gaming performance and didn’t notice any niggle while running the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2 or Assassin’s Creed Odyssey at high graphics settings.

The laptop’s heat dissipation is effective and even after several hours of non-stop gaming in Performance mode we didn’t notice any heating issues. Performance mode is one of the laptop settings that users can switch to based on their requirements. These modes basically allocate system resources according to use needs. For instance, Turbo mode increases clock and fan speed for best possible gaming experience. The Performance mode will use resources to the extent it won’t lead to heating issues.

Overall, the Asus TUF A15- FA566IU-HN244T is a dependable gaming notebook that can handle most AAA games quite well. It is among the first notebooks with the new Ryzen 4 processor. Any notebook with an equivalent Intel CPU will easily cost above a lakh.

