Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop review

Like most TUF notebooks, the A15 is solidly built with metal finish on top and comes in Fortress Gray and Bonfire Black colour options. At 2.3 kg, it is neither light nor too heavy and is compact enough to fit into regular sized laptop bags with ease. The thin bezels around screen gives it a trendy look but the overall design of A15 is still quite restrained for a gaming notebook. The idea is to allow it to blend in all environments.