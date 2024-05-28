Asus Vivobook S16 OLED review: Lightweight and powerful laptop for professionals
Asus Vivobook S16 OLED is a compelling Windows laptop for professionals. It has a 16-inch OLED screen, a light and stylish design, an RGB keyboard, a large trackpad, loud stereo speakers, and excellent battery life.
Over the years, Windows laptops have lagged behind their Apple counterparts, thanks to the latter's superior build quality, more powerful M series silicon, an intuitive user experience with the MacOS interface, better trackpads and longer battery life. What if I told you there's a new Windows laptop in town that aims to change all that? Well, that's where the new Asus Vivobook S16 OLED comes in, with its 16-inch OLED screen, larger trackpad and RGB-illuminated keyboard in a slim and lightweight form factor.