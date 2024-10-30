The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 True Wireless Earbuds come with a polished design and standout features like digital hybrid noise cancellation, 5.8mm drivers for high-resolution audio, and IPX4 splash resistance. With customisable touch and button controls and LDAC support for richer sound, they’re clearly aimed at those seeking premium performance. At ₹19,990, they're positioned as a high-end option in the TWS market. But are they truly worth the splurge? Let’s dive in to see if these earbuds deliver exceptional audio quality and value.

Audio Technica ATH-TWX7 specifications and first impressions

The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 earbuds come packaged in an eco-friendly box made from recycled materials, with no plastic in sight. Upon opening, you’ll find the usual documents alongside the earbuds and a selection of extra ear tips. What stands out is the inclusion of a high-quality carrying pouch and a longer charging cable.

Driver Diameter 5.8mm Weight Headphones: 4.7 g Charging case:. 47.5 g Bluetooth Version Bluetooth Ver.5.1 Water-Resistant IPX4 (headphones only) Microphone Polar Pattern Omnidirectional Operating Time 6.5 hours with ANC on and 7.5 hours with ANC off

20.0 hours with ANC on and 24.0 hours with ANC off Charging Type C and wireless charging

Audio Technica ATH-TWX7 design and build

These earbuds scream Audio-Technica from the get-go. Even without the logo, my first guess would’ve been spot on! These earbuds come with a design that stands out and something we haven’t seen in ages. They’re definitely on the larger side compared to most buds in this price range, but honestly, that’s not a bad thing. Despite their size, they’re surprisingly lightweight at 4.7 grams, making them comfortable for longer listening sessions.

The case certainly feels high-end, and a smooth matte finish gives it a premium vibe. The shape, though, is a bit unusual. It’s got this wedge-like design when viewed from the side, which isn’t the most pocket-friendly for those of us who like to stash everything in our pockets when heading out. The USB port is tucked away at the back, and there’s a big status LED right on the front. And, of course, the Audio-Technica logo on top just seals the deal in terms of looks. Honestly, I love the material choices and finishing on this case. If only it was a bit more pocketable, it would be perfect!

These buds may look metallic, but they’re made from polycarbonate, which keeps them lightweight. You’ve got three colours to choose from; white, black, and grey, while the centre stem part stays silver for a nice contrast. They’re also IPX4-rated, so they can handle a few splashes, making them good for a light workout or a bit of rain. One of the coolest things about these earbuds is the control setup. They’ve got both touch and button controls, which is super rare. It’s pleasant to have that flexibility when you want a bit more control.

When it comes to fit and comfort, these earbuds really deliver. They’re super lightweight, so you can wear them for hours without any discomfort. They fit snugly in the ears and stay put, even during heavy workouts. You also get a variety of 7 pairs (excluding the one that comes preinstalled) of ear tips right in the box, so you can easily find your best fit. They’ve even included a softer version of ear tips, though I initially thought they included memory foam tips, they’re pretty much the same. It’s a nice touch that the brand includes so many ear tip options, since getting a good seal improves comfort and sound and boosts the ANC effect.

Audio Technica ATH-TWX7 sound quality and noise cancellation

Almost every Audio-Technica product I’ve tried has that familiar sound profile, and the ATH-TWX7 earbuds are no different. These come with 5.8 mm drivers, which deliver a smooth, soothing sound you can listen to for hours without any ear fatigue. That said, they do struggle a bit with bass-heavy genres like hip-hop and EDM.

The lows and mids are on point, giving you a warm and balanced sound, but the highs could use a bit more power. The bass is present but doesn’t have that deep, punchy feel some people might expect. These are ideal for genres like jazz, rock, and similar styles where bass isn’t front and centre. If you’re into instrumental music, you’ll love how easily you can pick out each instrument. They also come with LDAC support, though I’ll be honest, it doesn’t make much of a difference in sound quality here.

The Active Noise Cancellation on these earbuds does an above-average job at cutting out outside noise. The best part? You don’t get that uncomfortable pressure in your ears that some ANC buds can cause. They also come with a hear-through mode that sounds really natural, almost like you’re not wearing earbuds at all. Plus, you can actually control the level of outside sound you want to let in through the app, which is a fantastic option for customising your experience.

Audio Technica ATH-TWX7 features and app

The Audio-Technica Connect app gives you complete control over every feature of the ATH-TWX7 earbuds, letting you customise every little detail. The home screen is clean and well-designed, showing a picture of the buds at the top along with the battery percentage. Right below, there’s a list of quick settings for toggling core features, and the cool part is that this page is customisable. You can rearrange, add, or remove quick settings as you like.

In the settings section, all the audio and system options are organised into separate tabs. The audio tab has everything from ANC control, equaliser, and codec selection to soundscape settings, call microphone adjustments and more. There’s a low-latency mode, too, to reduce delay between the source and earbuds—it works, though it’s not the best I’ve tried. You can even test your call quality and decide if you want noise reduction on or off for calls.

You get the same level of customisation in the system settings, including options for both touch and button controls. There are plenty of ways to set up controls, but if you’re not sure where to start, try using touch controls for music and buttons for toggling ANC. That’s what I did, and it’s been super convenient. Plus, it has multipoint pairing, so you can connect the earbuds to two devices at once, which is always a plus.

Now, the one feature I expected at this price point is in-ear detection. An auto-pause feature would be so useful, automatically stopping playback when you take the earbuds out. This feels like a big miss, especially since budget earbuds have this feature in 2024.

Audio Technica ATH-TWX7 battery

Battery backup is a bit underwhelming compared to what premium earbuds offer these days. Audio-Technica claims 24 hours with ANC off and 20 hours with ANC on, but when you look at popular options from brands like Samsung and Apple, you’re seeing closer to 30 hours. However, charging is quick and hassle-free with wireless charging support, and you can even top up the buds on the go with reverse wireless charging if you have a compatible device.

Audio Technica ATH-TWX7 pros and cons

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium, unique design with comfortable, lightweight fit Bass lacks depth for bass-heavy genres Multiple eartip options for better seal and ANC Missing in-ear detection and auto-pause Natural sounding ambient mode Battery life could be better Customisable touch and button controls Great sound for jazz, rock, and instrumental music Wireless charging and multipoint pairing

Audio Technica ATH-TWX7 verdict

The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 offers a premium design, solid comfort, and effective ANC with plenty of customisable options in the app. Sound quality shines in genres like jazz and rock, though bass lovers might feel it lacks depth. Battery life is decent, and wireless charging is a nice bonus. Overall, these earbuds are great for a niche audience, and if that’s you, the ATH-TWX7 will fit perfectly.

