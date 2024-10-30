Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 TWS earbuds review: Stylish design meets premium sound at a pricey tag
The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 earbuds promise an intriguing blend of design and performance. With features like customisable controls, advanced noise cancellation, and high-resolution audio, they aim to stand out in a crowded market. However, do they truly deliver a premium listening experience?
The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 True Wireless Earbuds come with a polished design and standout features like digital hybrid noise cancellation, 5.8mm drivers for high-resolution audio, and IPX4 splash resistance. With customisable touch and button controls and LDAC support for richer sound, they’re clearly aimed at those seeking premium performance. At ₹19,990, they're positioned as a high-end option in the TWS market. But are they truly worth the splurge? Let’s dive in to see if these earbuds deliver exceptional audio quality and value.