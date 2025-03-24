Let’s be real—true wireless earbuds are no longer a luxury; they’ve become a must-have. Picture this: you’re commuting, hitting the gym, or just craving some peace and quiet. A solid pair of earbuds can make life so much easier. Enter the Belkin SoundForm Rhythm TWS —an affordable option packed with features that don’t cut corners. But do they live up to the hype? Let’s dive in and see.

Priced at an introductory rate of Rs. 2,499, these earbuds promise balanced sound, long battery life, and eco-friendly materials. But do they deliver on their promises, or are they just another pair of overhyped earbuds? After testing them for a week, here’s what I found.

Design and build quality: Compact, comfortable, and sustainable The Belkin SoundForm Rhythm TWS nails the basics when it comes to design. The earbuds are small, lightweight, and comfortable enough to wear all day without causing ear fatigue. The compact charging case is slim enough to slip into your pocket or bag without adding bulk—a huge plus for commuters.

Sound quality: Balanced and immersive Equipped with Belkin Signature Sound, these earbuds deliver a surprisingly well-balanced audio experience. Irrespective of what you are listening to, bass-heavy tracks or acoustic melodies, the sound is crisp and clear.

Bass: Punchy but not overpowering—perfect for workout playlists.

Mids and Highs: Vocals and instruments shine through without distortion.

While they won’t satisfy audiophiles looking for studio-grade sound, they’re more than capable for casual listeners. For the price, the sound quality is impressive, especially considering the affordable tag of under Rs. 2,500.

Battery life: Long-lasting and fast-charging One of the stark features of these earbuds is their impressive battery life. You get up to 8 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, and the charging case adds another 20 hours. That’s enough to last multiple days without needing to recharge.

And if you’re running low, the USB-C fast charging saves the day. Just 10 minutes of charging gives you 90 minutes of playtime —a feature I personally tested during a busy morning commute. It’s perfect for those “oops, I forgot to charge them” moments.

How is the call quality on the Belkin SoundForm Rhythm TWS? Thanks to Active Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), these earbuds excel at minimising background noise during calls. I tried them in a noisy café and while taking a call outdoors, the voice comes through loud and clear. I tested them during a windy afternoon walk, and the person on the other end said they could hear minimal interference. For remote workers or frequent callers, this is a good option. However, I would not want to rely on them in extremely busy environments like markets, or public transport during peak rush hours.

What I feel about the connectivity on the Belkin Soundform Rhythm TWS? With Bluetooth 5.3, the SoundForm Rhythm TWS offers a stable connection with a range of up to 10 meters (30 feet). Pairing is effortless—just open the case, and your device detects them instantly. Plus, the Bluetooth Multipoint feature allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously. Switching between my laptop for meetings and my phone for music was seamless and hassle-free.

Are the Belkin Soundform Rhytm durable? Rated IPX5, these earbuds are sweat- and splash-resistant, making them ideal for workouts or rainy-day commutes. I wore them during a sweaty gym session, and they held up perfectly without skipping a beat. If you’re someone who values durability, these earbuds won’t let you down. However, for exercises like running and jogging, you have to be aware of the fit as they can fall due to high level of movement.

How eco-friendly are the Belkin Soundform Rhythm TWS? Tech waste is a growing concern and Belkin deserves credit for its efforts toward sustainability. The SoundForm Rhythm TWS is made with 75% recycled plastic, and the packaging is entirely plastic-free. It’s not just a marketing gimmick—it’s a meaningful step toward reducing environmental impact. Kudos to Belkin for leading by example.

Reasons to buy Up to 28 hours of total battery life (8 hours per charge + 20 hours in the case) Clear call quality with Active Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connectivity IPX5 sweat and splash resistance Eco-friendly materials and packaging Reason to avoid No active noise cancellation (ANC) Sound quality may not satisfy audiophiles

At under Rs. 2,500, the Belkin SoundForm Rhythm TWS punches well above its weight. With long battery life, clear call quality, and eco-friendly materials, they’re a solid choice for budget-conscious buyers. While they lack advanced features like ANC, their affordability, reliability, and thoughtful design make them a compelling option.

If you’re looking for earbuds that deliver great sound, last all day, and don’t hurt the planet, the Belkin SoundForm Rhythm TWS is definitely worth considering.