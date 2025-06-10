BenQ GV50 portable projector review: Auto-adjusting, laser-powered cinema for any wall or room

There’s a certain magic to transforming any space into a place for stories and shared moments. The BenQ GV50 projector understands this. It doesn’t demand a dedicated home theatre or a perfectly dark room. Instead, it quietly adapts to your life, offering a big, clear picture wherever you choose to unwind - living room, bedroom, or even your home garden on a mild evening. Portability here isn’t about slipping it into your pocket. Think more along the lines of “easy to move when you need to,” rather than “always on the go.” Still, it ticks all the right boxes for what a portable projector should be. Read on to see just how well it does.

Setting up and design is spot on One of the GV50’s most endearing qualities is how little it asks of you. There’s no complicated installation, no forest of cables. Plug it in or let it run on battery, and you’re ready to go. The flexible base means you can angle it just right, whether you’re projecting onto a wall, a screen, or even the ceiling. It’s a projector that fits into your routine easily, even though its battery only lasts for a couple of hours, which is probably the only demerit of this product based on my usage.

The BenQ GV50 projector is designed to fit effortlessly into your life, thanks to its intuitive auto-adjust features. I specifically love this bit, because this meant an end to wrestling with awkward angles or manual adjustments; something that has dissuaded me from investing in a projector. This product automatically adapts to any wall to deliver a sharp and lifelike FULL HD image that tries to do justice to your content. Of course, there are natural losses of detail because of how projection works, but I’ve not used a projector that gets so close to accurate reproduction of colours as this one. All this is made possible by a laser light source. This means you can expect vibrant colours and consistent brightness, which you can adjust manually, thanks to the versatility of Google TV.

The sturdy design, complete with a practical wheel at the base (a true gamechanger if you ask me), keeps the projector steady and ready for any surface, indoors or out. This versatility means it can scale to the size of your wall, offering a big-screen experience no matter your space. With built-in Google TV, you have instant access to all the streaming services you love - Netflix, YouTube, and more. I’m not going to lie, using this projector made me want to watch more content because of how good and immersive it looked on my wall.

How’s the picture and sound? The picture is crisp and the colours feel natural - not oversaturated or artificial, which really surprised me, because I’ve been a projector sceptic for the longest time. So it was a pleasant surprise to see that even in less-than-perfect lighting, images remain clear and inviting. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the projector is perfect; you still won’t be able to see much if the room is sunny but it’s still a leap from what we’ve come to expect from traditional projectors. And the sound? It’s full and warm, with enough depth to make films and music feel immersive without overwhelming the room. It’s the kind of audio that makes you forget you’re not using a dedicated sound system - but it also drains the projector’s battery really fast. So just know that you will need to have that charging cord handy even if you’re outdoors. Most you can do on a single charge is finish a 2-hour-long movie.

Connectivity hub Connecting your favourite devices is straightforward. You can plug in a laptop, stream from your phone, or use the built-in Google TV to access all your apps. The remote is intuitive, and you can control everything from your phone if you prefer. There’s no need to navigate endless menus or fiddle with settings - just press play and enjoy.

At the end of the day, what do you get with this projector? A great viewing experience, easy setup, and reliable performance. It doesn’t chase trends or lean on buzzwords. In a world where gadgets often promise more than they deliver in the name of “AI”, the GV50 is refreshingly honest. At its heart, the GV50 is about connection. The portability and ease of use mean you’re never limited to one room or one kind of experience.

