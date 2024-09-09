Today's digital age demands more than just a screen; it requires a strategic tool that can significantly impact your productivity and overall well-being. The BenQ GW2486TC monitor, priced at ₹14,998, promises to be just such a tool, striking a delicate balance between work and leisure. Let's dissect this monitor and determine if it's truly worthy of your investment.

Specifications of BenQ GW2486TC monitor

Specification Details Screen 23.8 inches, IPS Panel, 1920x1080 Resolution, 250 nits Brightness, 178° Viewing Angle, 100 Hz Refresh Rate, Anti-Glare Coating Response Time 5 ms Contrast Ratio 1300:1 Colour Gamut 99% sRGB Aspect Ratio 16:9 Colour Temperature Bluish, Normal, Reddish, User Define Gamma 1.8 - 2.6 Audio 2Wx2 speakers, Headphone Jack, Noise Cancellation Microphone Connectivity HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, USB-C, USB-A (2) Power Supply & Consumption Built-in, 100 - 240V, USB-C Power Delivery 65W, 14.6 W (normal), 115 W (max), <0.5W (sleep) Dimensions & Weight 371.4 - 501.4 x 540.0 x 184.9 mm; 14.6 - 19.7 x 21.3 x 7.3 inches, 6.2 kg (3.8 kg without base) VESA Wall Mount 100x100 mm Daisy Chain Technology DP out (MST) Certifications Energy Star 8.0, TCO Certified 9.0, EPEAT Bronze, TUV Eye Comfort, EyeSafe 2.0, Flicker-free, Low Blue Light Price ₹ 14,998

Design and build quality of the BenQ GW2486TC monitor: A mixed bag

Setting up the monitor was fairly straightforward. No screwdrivers needed, no external tools needed - simply put the parts together, and it's ready to be plugged in.

What's the design like? The BenQ GW2486TC presents a modern and contemporary aesthetic encased in a pleasant white colour that seamlessly integrates into modern home office environments. Its 23.8-inch IPS panel delivers wide viewing angles and consistent colour accuracy, making it suitable for a variety of tasks, from office productivity to entertainment.

While the overall build quality is commendable, the monitor's design is marred by a bulky power plug (Type M). This addition unnecessarily increases the monitor's footprint, making it more cumbersome for desk setups, especially if you don't have the Type M plug point or a converter. In addition, an overall slimmer profile would have added to its aesthetic appeal and reduced cable clutter.

Connectivity and port options

The BenQ GW2486TC monitor's standout feature is its USB-C connectivity. This single cable solution allows for fast data transfer and 65W power delivery, which is a game-changer for reducing cable clutter. Additionally, the monitor includes two USB-A ports, making it easy to connect peripherals such as a mouse, keyboard, or external drive.

The ability to daisy-chain monitors is a big plus for users looking to expand their workspace. This feature works well in creating a multi-monitor setup, which is excellent for multitasking and organising your desktop.

There is also an HDMI (v1.4) port and a DisplayPort (v1.2) but the lack of HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 could be limiting for users who need higher refresh rates or resolutions beyond Full HD.

BenQ GW2486TC monitor display quality: Hits and misses

Let's talk about the real star of the show - the display! The GW2486TC boasts a crisp Full HD (1920x1080) resolution, offering sharp visuals for everyday tasks. The secret weapon? A 100Hz refresh rate. This translates to smoother visuals, a clear advantage for the gamers and movie buffs out there. No more annoying screen tearing for you!

The IPS panel also deserves a shoutout. Colours stay vibrant and consistent from all angles, making it ideal for design work or just binge-watching your favourite shows. But here's a word of caution: the brightness maxes out at 250 nits. If your workspace is bathed in sunlight, things might get a little dim.

BenQ throws in their Brightness Intelligence Technology (B.I.Tech.) to automatically adjust brightness based on what's on-screen. Sounds fancy, right? Well, it's a bit of a mixed bag. While it does adjust, the responsiveness could be better. Plus, balancing bright and dark scenes isn't always perfect. So, B.I.Tech needs some improvement.

I wish this monitor came with a dedicated remote for added control, but even then, there's enough customisation available on the monitor to tweak it to my needs — whether it's for Netflix, gaming, or working.

BenQ GW2486TC monitor: Ergonomics

Alright, let's get down to the nitty-gritty: comfort. The BenQ GW2486TC monitor delivers on that front. You can pivot, tilt, swivel, and adjust the height to find your perfect viewing angle. It's like having a personal assistant for your monitor! This flexibility is a lifesaver for those long workdays, helping you maintain good posture and avoid neck strain.

But here's a minor gripe: the stand feels a bit wobbly when you push it to the limits. While it's still adjustable, a more robust stand would give you that extra confidence that your monitor won't topple over. So, BenQ, take note! A sturdier stand would be a welcome upgrade in future models.

BenQ GW2486TC monitor: Eye care

Let's talk about something that's often overlooked in monitor reviews: your eyes! BenQ has packed the GW2486TC with eye-care features to protect you from strain. We're talking TÜV Rheinland certification for Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light technology. That means less harmful blue light and a reduction in flicker, which can be a lifesaver during those marathon work sessions.

There are also specialised modes like Coding Mode and ePaper Mode. These are designed to make reading and coding easier on your eyes. While they're not a complete game-changer, they definitely provide some extra comfort.

But here's the thing: eye care is a personal experience. What works for one person might not be enough for another. While the GW2486TC's features are helpful, some users might still find the need for additional measures like anti-glare screen protectors or blue light blocking glasses.

So, is the GW2486TC a lifesaver for your eyes? It's a good start, but it's not a one-size-fits-all solution. Your individual needs and preferences will play a big role.

BenQ GW2486TC monitor: Audio

Now, let's talk sound. The BenQ GW2486TC monitor comes with built-in speakers and a noise-cancellation microphone. Sounds pretty handy for quick meetings or casual listening. But, let's be honest, the speakers aren't exactly a showstopper. They're decent enough for basic tasks, but if you're looking for an impressive audio experience, you'll want to look elsewhere.

The audio quality is just average. It's not going to blow you away with clarity or volume. So, if you're serious about audio or want to enjoy movies and music to the fullest, external speakers or headphones are the way to go. The GW2486TC's audio is a bit of a let-down. It's functional, but don't expect audiophile-level quality.

Pros and cons of the BenQ GW2486TC monitor

Pros Cons USB-C connectivity simplifies setup and reduces cable clutter. Bulky power plug adds to cable clutter and desk bulk. Excellent ergonomics with full adjustability for height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Limited brightness and average performance of Brightness Intelligence Technology. Wide viewing angles and consistent colour reproduction thanks to the IPS panel. Lack of HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 may restrict higher refresh rates and resolutions. Comprehensive Eye-Care features and certifications for reduced eye strain. Built-in speakers are average in terms of audio quality, not suitable for high-fidelity audio needs. Ability to daisy-chain monitors for an expanded workspace. Stand feels somewhat unstable when adjusted to extreme angles.

BenQ GW2486TC monitor: A solid choice, but not without its quirks

The BenQ GW2486TC is a decent pick for your home office setup. It's got a lot going for it: USB-C connectivity, adjustable ergonomics, and those eye-care features. But, like any tech product, it's not perfect.

The bulky power plug is a bit of an eyesore, and the audio quality isn't exactly top-notch. So, if you're an audiophile or a minimalist, you might want to look elsewhere.

But here's the deal: if you're looking for a versatile monitor that offers good value for your money, the GW2486TC is a solid choice. It's got a lot of features that cater to both work and play. Just make sure to weigh its limitations against your specific needs.

So, is the GW2486TC the perfect monitor for you? It depends. But if you're looking for a reliable and adaptable option, it's definitely worth considering.

FAQs

Question : What is the screen size and resolution of the BenQ GW2486TC?

Ans : The BenQ GW2486TC features a 23.8-inch IPS panel with a Full HD resolution of 1920x1080.

Question : Does the BenQ GW2486TC monitor have built-in speakers?

Ans : Yes, it does. The monitor has built-in speakers that are suitable for basic audio needs, but for a more immersive experience, external speakers or headphones are recommended.

Question : What is the refresh rate of the BenQ GW2486TC monitor?

Ans : The GW2486TC has a refresh rate of 100Hz, which is ideal for smoother visuals, especially for gaming or video streaming.

Question : Does the monitor support VESA wall mounting?

Ans : Yes, the GW2486TC supports VESA wall mounting with a 100x100 mm pattern, allowing you to mount it on a compatible wall bracket.

Question : What connectivity options does the BenQ GW2486TC monitor offer?

Ans : The monitor provides a variety of connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and USB-A ports. This allows you to connect various devices such as your computer, gaming console, and external peripherals.

