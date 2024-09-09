BenQ GW2486TC monitor review: The ultimate monitor for home office users seeking flexibility, comfort, and connectivity?
The BenQ GW2486TC monitor promises a lot of things. These include flexibility with its adjustable stand, eye-care technology for comfortable viewing, and USB-C connectivity. While it's a strong contender for home office setups, what are its drawbacks? Here's our detailed review.
Today's digital age demands more than just a screen; it requires a strategic tool that can significantly impact your productivity and overall well-being. The BenQ GW2486TC monitor, priced at ₹14,998, promises to be just such a tool, striking a delicate balance between work and leisure. Let's dissect this monitor and determine if it's truly worthy of your investment.