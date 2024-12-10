BenQ V5010i projector review: A true cinematic experience for a mighty price
The BenQ V5010i offers an impressive 4K cinematic experience with sleek features, but comes at a hefty price tag. Find out if it’s worth the investment.
The BenQ V5010i is a 4K ultra-short throw laser projector that claims to offer a cinematic experience right in the living room. It projects up to a 120-inch screen in 4K resolution, providing a theatre-like experience at home. The built-in soundbar at the front delivers a 40-watt output.