BenQ V5010i projector review: A true cinematic experience for a mighty price

The BenQ V5010i is a 4K ultra-short throw laser projector that claims to offer a cinematic experience right in the living room. It projects up to a 120-inch screen in 4K resolution, providing a theatre-like experience at home. The built-in soundbar at the front delivers a 40-watt output.

It comes with an Android TV dongle in the box, allowing access to all popular streaming apps. The retail price of this projector is ₹4,00,000. Let’s find out whether spending this amount is worth it in this in-depth review.

BenQ V5010i projector unboxing and setup The BenQ V5010i comes in a large box with everything you need to get it ready for movie night. Inside, you’ll find the projector unit, a power cord, a remote, and a Google TV streaming stick. Setting it up is super simple, just slide open the compartment on the projector, install the Google TV stick, plug in the power cord, and hit the power button.

Calibrating the screen size is a breeze, too. A handy pull-out scale at the back of the projector shows you exactly how far it needs to be placed for your desired screen size. It can project up to a 120-inch screen, but 100 inches is the recommended size, and honestly, after trying both, I’d say 100 inches is the sweet spot for most living rooms.

BenQ V5010i projector specifications

Feature Details Resolution True 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), 8.3 million distinct pixels Brightness 2,500 ANSI lumens Colour Accuracy 95% BT.2020 and 98% DCI-P3 colour space coverage Projection Distance Ultra-short throw; 100” image from just 8.7” (22 cm) away Built-in Audio 40W speakers (dual 5W tweeters and dual 15W woofers) with 2300 cc chamber Refresh Rate Supports up to 4K@120Hz (via HDMI 2.1) and 240Hz at 1080p HDR Support HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG with HDR-PRO technology Connectivity 3x HDMI (1x HDMI 2.1), 1x SPDIF, 1x 3.5mm audio out, USB-A, VGA, and Bluetooth

BenQ V5010i projector design and build The BenQ V5010i is a beautiful device and will fit into your living room easily. Its footprint is larger than a standard TV, so you’ll need a TV stand with enough depth to accommodate it. The projector itself is finished in black, with a leather-like texture that gives it a premium and sophisticated look. On the top, you’ll find the opening for the laser sensor, along with cameras and sensors that handle adjustability and ensure safety.

The front of the projector is dominated by speakers, concealed behind a fabric mesh. Interestingly, the front panel isn’t flat but features a wave-like design. I’m not entirely sure if this shape improves sound performance or is purely for aesthetic purposes, but either way, it adds a unique touch and looks fantastic. The sides are dedicated to ventilation, with the left side drawing in fresh air while the right side expels hot air, ensuring the internal cooling system works efficiently.

You’ll find all the connectivity options neatly laid out at the back of the unit. There are three HDMI ports, one of which is HDMI 2.1, which supports up to 4K at 120Hz. This is perfect if you plan to connect a gaming console or PC for high refresh rate gaming. There’s a USB-A port, an SPDIF port, a 3.5mm audio out, a VGA port, a power port, and a couple of service ports. This array of connectivity ensures the projector is versatile enough to handle various entertainment and gaming setups easily.

BenQ V5010i projector: Picture quality I’ve reviewed many projectors in my career, but never a laser one, so my expectations for this projector were quite high. To my surprise, the BenQ V5010i not only met but exceeded them. The picture quality is stunning, it truly feels like you’re sitting in a movie theatre. There are several picture-quality presets that you can easily switch between using the OSD menu to customise the viewing experience. One feature that BenQ proudly highlights is the Filmmaker Mode, which removes all post-processing to display movies as the director intended. I tried every preset, but the one I loved the most was HDR Bright, which is perfect for all types of content.

Beyond the presets, there are plenty of settings you can adjust, including brightness, contrast, saturation, sharpness, and more. The colour settings, in particular, are on another level, allowing you to fine-tune colours with impressive precision to suit your preferences. I watched Interstellar and Oppenheimer, two masterpieces by Christopher Nolan, on this projector, and for a moment, I genuinely felt like I was in a theatre. I also enjoyed action-packed films like Transformers and Mission: Impossible, and the projector rendered every scene so perfectly that it felt like a true cinematic experience.

The projector also supports a high refresh rate of up to 240Hz, but only at 1080p. Since my PC isn’t powerful enough to handle that, I settled for 4K at 60fps, and the experience was still fantastic. I’ve played games on large TVs before, but never on a 100-inch projection, and it’s a game-changer. The motion-smoothing feature is included, but I prefer to keep it off as it makes the content feel unnatural to me. Thankfully, BenQ made the right decision by keeping it off by default. Overall, I thoroughly enjoyed every piece of content I watched on this projector, it’s an experience that’s hard to beat.

BenQ V5010i projector: Sound quality The BenQ V5010i delivers a total output of 40 watts through its dual tweeters and dual woofer configuration. While this setup provides decent sound quality, it doesn’t quite match the scale of a 100-inch screen. The volume is impressive, easily filling your living room with crisp and clear sound, but it falls short in delivering the deep, punchy bass that’s so crucial for an immersive experience, whether you’re watching movies or playing games.

To truly achieve a cinematic experience, you’ll need to connect your own sound system to complement the projector’s visuals. Fortunately, the V5010i offers multiple connectivity options, making this easy. You can use the SPDIF port, the 3.5mm audio jack, or Bluetooth to connect your preferred home theatre system and complete your setup for an authentic theatre experience.

Android TV Dongle The projector comes with an Android TV dongle that you can easily install in the provided slot and start streaming right away. This makes it super convenient to access content without needing to connect to an external source. Being Android-powered, it provides access to a wide range of streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

On the hardware side, the Android dongle performs well, handling multiple apps without getting laggy or stuttery, even after extended use. However, one downside is that the streaming stick doesn’t seem to showcase the full potential of what this projector can do. This might be because it connects via a mini-HDMI port instead of a full-sized HDMI, which could be limiting the overall performance slightly.

BenQ V5010i projector features The projector includes a remote that allows you to control both the projector’s functions and the interface of the provided Android TV dongle. Having a single remote for both devices is better than managing separate ones. The remote is also backlit, making it easy to find the right button even in a dark room while enjoying your content.

Since the projector uses a laser for projection, it can pose a risk if someone looks directly into the beam. To prevent this, the projector is equipped with multiple sensors on top that automatically turn off the laser if it detects an obstacle. This feature is especially valuable for households with children, providing an added layer of safety to protect their eyes.

The BenQ V5010i comes with an auto keystone feature, which is great because it automatically adjusts the projection to fit perfectly on your screen. If you’re like me and want everything just right, you can also make manual adjustments to fine-tune the alignment for that perfect look. What’s even better is that you can mount the projector upside down on the ceiling, giving your setup an even cleaner experience. Is BenQ V5010i worth its price tag? The BenQ V5010i is priced at ₹4,00,000 on the BenQ online store. A TV of the same size from brands like Samsung or LG will cost way more, even if you include the cost of a projector screen. Plus, getting these large TVs can be a hassle since availability is often an issue for devices this big.

I know this isn’t a price most people can afford to spend on a TV or a projector. But if you can, this projector is definitely the better choice. It’s easier to set up, looks much cleaner in your living room, and gives you the same, if not better, experience than a massive TV.

BenQ V5010i projector: Pros and cons

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional picture quality The built in audio solution is not enough for a true cinematic experience Very easy and quick set up Expensive at ₹ 4,00,000 BenQ provides an Android TV dongle in the box Supports up to 4K 120Hz via HDMI 2.1 connection

BenQ V5010i projector: Final verdict The BenQ V5010i is the perfect choice for anyone who’s a true movie buff and loves the thrill of watching films on a massive screen. The picture quality is absolutely top-notch, and honestly, words don’t do it justice, you really have to see it to believe it. While the sound quality is decent, it definitely benefits from an external speaker system to match the stunning visuals. Overall, I’d say it’s an excellent device that packs all the features you’d expect from a premium projector, without the hassle of a complicated setup in your living room.

