BenQ X3100i projector review: A 4K gaming projector that doubles as a home theatre powerhouse
Can the BenQ X3100i gaming projector deliver cinematic brilliance? Check out its features, our takes on its specifications, and more in this detailed product review.
Projectors have become popular for providing a theatre-like video experience at home, making them a great alternative to traditional TV screens. We recently had the chance to review the BenQ X3100i gaming projector, a 4K UHD projector that's intended to act as your portal to new worlds of gaming and entertainment and was pitched to us as a game changer. Does that claim hold true? Keep reading our detailed review of the BenQ X3100i gaming projector to assess if this expensive projector (yes, it costs ₹4 lakhs, but you can get it for ₹2.75 lakhs on Amazon) is worth buying for gamers and those who value visual brilliance.
What is the gaming projector's quality delivery like? Is it mobile and movable? Can the BenQ X3100i gaming projector replace your traditional TV screens for gaming at home? What are its drawbacks? We answer these questions and more below.