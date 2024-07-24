Can the BenQ X3100i gaming projector deliver cinematic brilliance? Check out its features, our takes on its specifications, and more in this detailed product review.

Projectors have become popular for providing a theatre-like video experience at home, making them a great alternative to traditional TV screens. We recently had the chance to review the BenQ X3100i gaming projector, a 4K UHD projector that's intended to act as your portal to new worlds of gaming and entertainment and was pitched to us as a game changer. Does that claim hold true? Keep reading our detailed review of the BenQ X3100i gaming projector to assess if this expensive projector (yes, it costs ₹4 lakhs, but you can get it for ₹2.75 lakhs on Amazon) is worth buying for gamers and those who value visual brilliance.What is the gaming projector's quality delivery like? Is it mobile and movable? Can the BenQ X3100i gaming projector replace your traditional TV screens for gaming at home? What are its drawbacks? We answer these questions and more below.

Read Less Read More What are the specifications of the BenQ X3100i gaming projector?

Specification Value Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness 3300 ANSI Lumens Light Source 4LED Input Lag 4.16ms (1080p 240Hz) Colour Gamut 100% DCI-P3 Sound Dual 5W speakers, eARC, Dolby Atmos support Connectivity 2x HDMI, USB, RS232 Smart Features Android TV dongle included

What does the BenQ X3100i gaming projector promise? At the heart of the BenQ X3100i's appeal lies its 4LED light source technology, which is designed to unlock a spectrum of vibrant colours and lifelike visuals. Owing to this tech, the BenQ projector can achieve 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. What does this mean for you? Just think of it as the gold standard for digital cinema projection. During our tests, we found that the BenQ projector succeeds at delivering a diverse display of colours that are not only accurate (for a projector) but also rich and nuanced, breathing life into every scene, whether it's the sprawling landscapes of a fantasy RPG or the neon-lit streets of a cyberpunk thriller.

Moreover, the X3100i has 3300 ANSI lumens of brightness. For users, this translates into a captivating viewing experience, even in well-lit rooms. This makes it an ideal choice for those who don't have the luxury of a dedicated home theatre space, as this projector can effortlessly adapt to various lighting conditions. The projector's 4K UHD resolution further improves the visual fidelity, allowing this projector to deliver clarity and precision in all your games.

How's the performance of the BenQ X3100i gaming projector? What truly sets the X3100i apart is its unwavering focus on gaming. Before reviewing the device, I wondered if BenQ understood that gamers demand more than just pretty pictures? What eventually matters the most is responsiveness, fluidity, and the tiny visual cues. To this end, the BenQ X3100i claims to have an incredibly low input lag of just 4.16ms in Fast Mode at 1080p 240Hz - and this claim held up during our tests. This means that your commands on the controller or keyboard are mirrored on the screen with virtually no delay, giving you a competitive edge in fast-paced games where split-second reactions can mean the difference between victory and defeat.

But the X3100i's gaming abilities don't stop there. This projector also features four dedicated game modes – RPG, SPG, FPS, and RCG – each meticulously calibrated to optimise the visual and auditory experience for specific genres of games, making it a worthy purchase for users who love playing across game categories. Whether you're exploring vast open worlds, engaging in tactical firefights, or racing through adrenaline-fuelled circuits, the X3100i adapts to your chosen genre, ensuring that every pixel and soundwave contributes to making your experience as lifelike as possible.

In addition, the BenQ X3100i gaming projector incorporates Bongiovi DPS technology, a digital power station that is designed to make the audio experience better. How does it work? By optimising the sound output to deliver a richer, more immersive soundscape, whether you're listening to the subtle nuances of a dialogue in a movie or the thunderous roar of an engine in a racing game.

You also get dual 5W chamber speakers, which deliver surprisingly powerful and clear sound for a built-in system for a projector. However, for those who demand the absolute best in audio fidelity, the X3100i offers eARC and Dolby Atmos support, which made way for integration with high-end sound systems for a cinematic experience during our testing.

What spaces are perfect for the BenQ X3100i gaming projector? A key advantage of the BenQ X3100i lies in its flexible installation options. The projector boasts a throw ratio of 1.15 ~ 1.50, meaning that for every unit of distance from the screen, it can project an image with a width of 1.15 to 1.50 units. This translates to a range of possible screen sizes for a given distance, providing users with greater flexibility in choosing their ideal setup. For instance, to achieve a 100-inch diagonal screen size, the X3100i can be placed anywhere between 8.5 to 11.5 feet from the screen. This adaptability allows users to tailor their viewing experience to their specific preferences and room dimensions.

Whether you have a spacious home theatre or a cosy living room, the X3100i can be configured to perform accordingly without compromising on image quality. Furthermore, the projector's 1.3x zoom ratio and vertical lens shift capabilities offer additional flexibility in adjusting the image size and position, ensuring a hassle-free setup process.

How's the design of the BenQ X3100i gaming projector? Beyond its gaming and cinematic features, the BenQ X3100i gaming projector has a slim profile and modern design that adds aesthetic value to your living space. It's a fairly compact device given its capabilities, but I would suggest not moving it too often because it looks lighter than it is at 6.8 kgs. You'll be pleased by its good looks, but it'll get dirty real quick, so your dusting sessions are about to get longer and more frequent.

In terms of connectivity options, the projector comes with two HDMI ports, a USB port, and RS232 for control systems for compatibility with a wide range of devices. The included Android TV dongle further expands the projector's capabilities, providing access to a vast library of streaming apps and games.

The X3100i also goes the extra mile in terms of user convenience. Its 1.3x zoom ratio and vertical lens shift allow for flexible placement and easy image adjustment, while its vertical and horizontal keystone correction ensures a perfectly aligned picture even on uneven surfaces. Amazing, right?

What are the pros and cons of the BenQ X3100i gaming projector?

Pros of BenQ gaming projector Cons of BenQ gaming projector Stunning 4K visuals with vibrant colours Fan can be audible in high brightness mode Low input lag for competitive gaming Built-in speakers may not satisfy audiophiles Dedicated game modes for various genres Bongiovi DPS audio enhancement Flexible placement options with zoom and lens shift Android TV dongle for streaming and apps

What are the ideal use cases for the BenQ X3100i gaming projector? In addition to the features we discussed above, the X3100i runs on several other noteworthy specifications. Its high contrast ratio of 600,000:1, achieved through light source dimming means gamers get to experience deep blacks and vibrant whites for a more realistic gaming experience.

The projector also supports 3D content, adding another dimension to your entertainment options. With compatible glasses, you can enjoy 3D movies and games with captivating depth and realism.

For audio enthusiasts, the X3100i features HDMI Audio Return, allowing you to transmit audio from the projector to your audio system using a single HDMI cable. It also supports S/PDIF for multi-channel and raw audio output, providing flexible connectivity options for various audio setups.

In addition, the BenQ X3100i gaming projector's operating temperature range of 0~40℃ is meant for reliable performance in a variety of environments, while its standby power consumption of less than 0.5W reflects its energy efficiency.

Furthermore, the inclusion of a remote control with dedicated buttons for gaming and picture settings enhances user convenience and allows for quick adjustments on the fly.

Overall, the BenQ X3100i is a projector that offers a comprehensive set of features and specifications tailored to the needs of both gamers and home theatre enthusiasts. But what use cases are meant for this projector? Check them out below.

Use case Notes Competitive Gaming Low input lag and dedicated game modes provide a competitive edge. Immersive Gaming 4K resolution, vibrant colours, and Bongiovi DPS audio create a captivating experience. Home Theatre DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR-PRO deliver cinematic visuals. Casual Gaming Enjoy a wide range of games with stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. Streaming Android TV dongle provides access to popular streaming services.

What are the drawbacks of the BenQ X3100i gaming projector? It's not always sunny in the world of BenQ X3100i gaming projector. Primarily, the projector's fan noise can be a minor annoyance, especially when operating in high brightness or performance modes. While not excessively loud, the whirring sound can be noticeable in quieter scenes or during low-volume audio playback.

Secondly, while the X3100i's built-in speakers are adequate for casual use, audiophiles seeking pristine sound quality might find them lacking. The speakers, while clear and relatively loud, lack the depth and richness that dedicated audio systems provide. For the optimal audio experience, pairing the projector with an external sound system or soundbar is recommended.

Additionally, the projector's Android TV dongle, while convenient for streaming and app access, might not offer the same level of polish and performance as dedicated streaming devices. You may experience occasional lag and performance hiccups when navigating the Android TV interface.

Lastly, while the projector's throw ratio and lens shift offer flexibility in placement, the lack of horizontal lens shift might limit installation options for some users. This could be a minor inconvenience for those with specific placement requirements or unconventional room layouts.

Should you buy the BenQ X3100i gaming projector? The BenQ X3100i gaming projector is designed to push traditional boundaries, catering to both gamers and movie enthusiasts with equal aplomb. Its groundbreaking 4LED technology, coupled with its exceptional brightness, resolution, and colour accuracy, delivers visuals that are nothing short of breathtaking. Its low input lag and dedicated game modes make it a force to be reckoned with in the gaming arena, while its support for eARC and Dolby Atmos translates into a cinematic audio experience. While it may not be perfect, its minor flaws are easily overshadowed by its strengths. If you're seeking a projector that can take your gaming and movie nights to new heights of immersion, the BenQ X3100i is undoubtedly a worthy contender, but don't forget that it costs a bomb!

FAQs Question : Is the BenQ X3100i gaming projector suitable for both gaming and movies? Ans : Absolutely! Its low input lag and dedicated game modes cater to gamers, while its 4K resolution, vibrant colours, and HDR support make it ideal for cinematic experiences. Question : How bright is the BenQ X3100i gaming projector? Ans : The X3100i boasts 3300 ANSI lumens of brightness, ensuring a clear and vivid picture even in well-lit rooms. Question : Does BenQ X3100i gaming projector have built-in speakers? Ans : Yes, it features dual 5W chamber speakers that deliver surprisingly decent sound for a projector. Question : Can I use BenQ X3100i gaming projector for outdoor movie nights? Ans : While possible, it's best suited for indoor use due to its high brightness requirement for optimal viewing in outdoor settings Question : Does BenQ X3100i gaming projector come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, BenQ offers a standard warranty with the X3100i. Check the official website or your retailer for specific details.

