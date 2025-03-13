It’s not every day that I get to review a monitor that costs nearly half the price of my gaming laptop. So when BenQ gave me the opportunity to try out a high-end gaming monitor, I couldn’t refuse.

The BenQ ZOWIE XL2566X+ is designed for professional esports players and is built to deliver unparalleled speed and clarity in competitive gaming. Priced at ₹54,990 on Amazon, it’s far from an average gaming display. Here’s my one-month experience with this beast of a monitor.

Before we dive in, here's a little disclaimer: I’m no pro gamer myself. The best I can do is occasionally land a Best Play highlight in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer. That said, I’ve put this monitor through its paces in both competitive and casual gaming, as well as everyday use, so here’s my take.

BenQ Zowie XL2566X+ Specifications

Specification Details Screen Size 24.1 inches Panel Type Fast TN Panel Resolution Full HD (1920 × 1080) Refresh Rate Up to 400Hz (via DisplayPort 1.4) Response Time 1ms (GTG) Technology DyAc™ 2 for motion clarity Color Support 10-bit (8-bit + FRC) Connectivity 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 3 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × 3.5mm audio jack Adjustability Height, tilt, pivot, swivel Special Features S-Switch for quick settings, Black Equalizer, Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free

Gaming on the Zowie XL2566X+: A competitive edge like no other Since this is a gaming monitor, it only makes sense to start with gaming performance.

The BenQ ZOWIE XL2566X+ features a 24.1-inch Fast TN panel, which is natively faster than IPS, ensuring sharper motion and reduced overshoot. Unlike OLED panels, you won’t have to worry about burn-in or brightness degradation, making it a more reliable long-term investment for competitive players. And, of course, the super-fast 400Hz refresh rate makes everything feel incredibly fluid, which is critical for fast-paced FPS games where every millisecond counts.

I put this monitor through its paces with CS: GO, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Warzone, and more, and I have to say, I enjoyed every moment. Now, it’s not like I suddenly became a pro gamer, but the improvement in responsiveness and clarity was undeniable. Coming from a 120 FPS gaming experience, this was a massive upgrade. The difference was night and day, and once you get used to this level of smoothness, it’s hard to go back.

Casual gaming and content watching: More than just an esports monitor While the BenQ Zowie XL2566X+ is engineered for competitive gaming, it’s also great for single-player gamers. Its 24.1-inch screen may not be the biggest out there, but it’s perfect for immersive story-driven games like Death Stranding, The Witcher 3, and my all-time favourite, Fallout 4. The sharp motion clarity and smooth refresh rate make exploring vast open worlds even more enjoyable, allowing you to take in every detail exactly as the developers intended.

Another plus? The monitor supports 10-bit color and comes with extensive picture customization options, allowing you to fine-tune the color accuracy for a more cinematic experience. Whether it’s the neon-lit streets of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 or the lush landscapes of The Witcher 3, the XL2566X+ ensures vibrant visuals without compromising speed.

Work and entertainment: A surprisingly versatile display Since this monitor sits at the heart of my work-cum-gaming setup, it has also served as my daily work monitor, and I have no complaints. The S-Switch puck makes it incredibly easy to swap from game mode to work mode, adjusting the color profiles and brightness with a single button press.

BenQ has also taken eye comfort seriously with Low Blue Light Mode and Flicker-Free Technology, making extended work sessions much easier on the eyes. Whether I’m browsing the web, watching YouTube, or catching up on Netflix, the customizable color settings let me tweak the display exactly to my preference, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience no matter what I’m doing.

For a monitor that’s built for esports, the XL2566X+ proves to be surprisingly well-rounded, delivering a solid experience for both work and entertainment.

Additional features: Small tweaks, big impact BenQ has also included a small but mighty accessory with this monitor, the S-Switch. This puck-shaped controller sits conveniently on your desk and connects to the monitor via a cable, giving you quick access to the OSD settings without having to stretch and fumble for the rear-mounted buttons. Even better, it lets you switch between tailored profiles for different games at the press of a button, making it incredibly useful for those who play a variety of titles.

Of course, the 1ms response time is a huge advantage for gamers, but what truly sets this monitor apart is DyAc 2 (Dynamic Accuracy 2). This feature ensures that game visuals remain razor-sharp, even during rapid movements, while still maintaining the ultra-fast response time. The result? Crisp, blur-free motion clarity that makes tracking fast-moving targets much easier.

Another standout feature is the Black Equalizer. This setting boosts visibility in dark areas without overexposing brighter parts of the screen, something that helps in FPS games where enemies tend to lurk in the shadows. The best part? You can fine-tune it to your preference or disable it entirely if you prefer a more natural contrast.

While these might seem like small additions, they all work together to elevate the gaming experience, giving you an edge in competitive play.

Build and design: Premium, functional and distraction free At this price point, it’s no surprise that the BenQ Zowie XL2566X+ boasts premium build quality. The monitor features a solid plastic body with a matte finish, giving it a sturdy, no-nonsense look that’s built to last.

The stand is compact and takes up minimal desk space, ensuring more room for mouse and keyboard movements, a crucial factor for competitive gamers. Despite its small footprint, the stand offers all the essential adjustments, including height, tilt, pivot, and swivel, allowing you to position the screen exactly how you want it for maximum comfort.

Now, at first glance, the XL2566X+ may not look flashy since there are no shiny accents or RGB lights. But that’s by design. BenQ has intentionally kept it distraction-free, ensuring that nothing pulls your focus away from the game. For esports players and serious gamers, this minimalist, performance-first approach is exactly what makes it stand out.

Reasons to buy Premium picture quality with sharp visuals High 400 Hz refresh rate with super-fast response time Great build quality Handy S-Switch to quickly switch between profiles and customisation Reason to avoid No HDR support No thunderbolt port No crosshair overlay feature

BenQ Zowie XL2566X+ verdict: Built for pros, overkill for casuals The BenQ Zowie XL2566X+ is a flagship gaming monitor that makes zero compromises when it comes to delivering peak esports performance. With a 400Hz refresh rate, DyAc 2 motion clarity, and extensive customization options, it’s built to impress pro gamers who demand precision and responsiveness.

Features like HDR and crosshair overlays are missing, but for esports players, those are hardly deal-breakers; they don’t matter when raw speed and clarity are the top priorities.

For competitive gamers, the XL2566X+ is an easy recommendation. At ₹54,990, it’s a worthy investment for anyone looking to gain a performance edge in high-stakes matches. But for casual or occasional gamers, this monitor is overkill. If you're not pushing high FPS in fast-paced shooters, shelling out fifty grand for a 1080p TN panel just doesn’t make sense.

