Best of CES 2022: New tech that’s practical, innovative or just plain crazy

Abbott has become a household brand during the pandemic thanks to its Covid-19 self-test kits. No surprise that it’s also popping up at CES, showing off a line of consumer wearables it’s developing to give people deeper insights into their bodies. These Lingo-branded arm patches contain a sensor with a 5-millimeter-long needle to gauge your blood’s glucose, ketone and lactate levels. It is meant to be replaced every two weeks and sends data to an app for feedback. If your goal is burning fat, for instance, the app might suggest dietary changes then monitor ketones to help you meet the target, the company says. In the future, it could check your blood-alcohol level to make sure it’s safe to drive. Abbott hopes to launch Lingo in Europe this year and in the U.S. sometime later, following approval by the Food and Drug Administration. abbott.mediaroom.com